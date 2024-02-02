Miami Marathon runners to be reunited with 'ninja star' medals left at airport security

There's good news for Miami Marathon runners who chose to leave their spiky medals behind after they were intercepted by airport security. The TSA has collected all the medals that were abandoned at Miami International Airport, and they are due to be collected by the race organizer, which will return them to their owners.

Miami is well known for its beautiful medals, and this year's design features a stylized sun with alternating curved and straight rays, hung on a colorful ribbon designed by local Miami artist Nicolas Vasquez. Unfortunately it bears a similarity to a throwing star, which are prohibited in carry-on baggage.

The race organizer foresaw a potential problem, and warned runners to place the medals in their checked baggage when flying home. Throwing stars are permitted in checked bags, but should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors.

Runners whose medals were intercepted in carry-on baggage were given a few options. They could return to the airline and check the bag containing the item, mail it to their home address, or abandon it voluntarily.

Over 250 people chose to leave their medals behind at checkpoints, but they should hopefully soon be reunited with the runners who worked so hard to earn them.

If you're unsure whether you can bring a particular item on a flight, the TSA has a searchable online guide, which explains what you can and cannot take in carry-on and checked baggage, and any extra precautions you should know about.