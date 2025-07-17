Hurry! This rugged Coleman Pro cooler is built to rival the compact Yeti Roadie 15 for daytrips – but with a massive 44% off at Amazon, it's less than half the price

Just want to keep a few cans chilled? The Coleman Pro 17qt is under $75 right now

For nearly 20 years, Yeti has dominated the quality corner of the camping cooler market. But all that started to change this spring when Coleman, long known for its decidedly more budget-friendly gear, decided to take a leaf out of the Austin brand's book.

The result is the new Coleman Pro line of hard and soft-sided coolers, which will keep your food and drinks cold for days, not just hours. Constructed using the same rotomolding process that Yeti uses to make coolers like its perennially popular Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, the Coleman Pro Hard Coolers are a seamless coolbox built through the heating and rotating of a plastic resin.

They're not as pricey as Yetis, but owing to their quality construction, they're not exactly cheap either – until now. Right now, you can scoop up the Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty 17qt Ultra-Light Premium Hard Cooler Lunchbox for just $74.99 at Amazon.

That's a massive 44% off the regular price for this robust but compact cooler, and the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon.

Built for day trips and tailgating, this locking cooler holds 14 cans and 9lbs of ice and keeps them cold for days. It's a little neater than the Yeti Roadie 15, but similar in terms of capacity and, hopefully, performance.

This is a limited-time deal, so we suggest you act fast if you want to make great savings.

Save $75 Coleman Pro stands up in rugged outdoor environments and never takes a day off with quality construction and thick walls of durable insulation.

If you're loading this cooler up in the back of the truck or bringing it on deck, rubberized boots to prevent it from sliding around. An interior antimicrobial treatment helps prevent odor, mildew, and mold and even though it's a neat size, it still doubles as a handy stool round the campfire.

