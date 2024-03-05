No more giant tents, lounges, and bathrooms at Everest base camp, say Nepalese officials

Authorities in Nepal aren't too impressed by the increasing number of luxury facilities filling Everest Base Camp, and are planning to crack down on massive dome tents and other extravagances at the site.

The news, first reported by the Telegraph (paywall), comes just a few weeks after officials announced that adventurers tackling Everest will soon have to pack out their poop and take it back down the mountain to be properly disposed of.

"Our mountains have begun to stink," said Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Pasang Lhamu rural municipality. "We are getting complaints that human stools are visible on rocks and some climbers are falling sick. This is not acceptable and erodes our image."

Now, officials from the municipality have drawn up rules regarding the size of tents that should be permitted at base camp, with a particular focus on luxuries like giant communal tents with facilities like bathrooms attached.

Everest glamping

Glamping at Everest is big business, with travel companies offering increasingly plush facilities for climbers with deep pockets. In 2020, Lukas Furtenbach of Furtenbach Adventures told The Times (paywall) that each of his clients could expect a base camp experience with a two-room stand-up tent, Wi-Fi, a desk, and large lounge tents with a bar.

"Last year we even had a sauna and infrared cabin powered with a clean fuel cell," Furtenbach said, "and wherever possible clients can fly in and out from base camp by helicopter."

That won't be the case for much longer. Officials are also tightening rules on helicopters, which will soon only be permitted for rescuing climbers and carrying out emergency evacuations. Instead, visitors will be encouraged to employ local yak herders to carry supplies, helping benefit the local community.

If you have already planned and booked a trip, you should contact the travel company as soon as possible to find out whether the new rules will affect you.