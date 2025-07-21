Looking for a tent to see you past the summer? REI Members can snag 50% off this 4-person Big Agnes shelter, which can handle the heat and keep you comfortable when the leaves turn brown, but hurry, as this unreal bargain ends tomorrow!

Three-season tents are ideal for campers who want to steer clear of the winter cold and make the most of pleasant conditions during the rest of the year. The best combine a lightweight and breathable exterior with enough protection and waterproofing for when things get a little less comfortable.

If you're in the market for a model to see you through the summer and into the colder nights of fall, then this Big Agnes tent could be the one for you. The Blacktail 4 is built for trying conditions in spring, summer, and fall, and is now available for just $243.73 at REI.

To sweeten the deal, today only, REI members can save an additional 20% and get their hands on the Blacktail 4 for under $175 by using the discount code OUTJUL25 at checkout. Membership costs just $30 and entitles you to epic REI savings for life, but this deal ends at midnight on July 21, so hurry.

The Blacktail 4 is made from a durable combination of breathable polyester mesh and lightweight aluminium poles, and features several fly vents, designed to increase airflow on sticky summer days. Inside, the sixty square feet (5.5m2) of floor area is large enough to sleep four, while the symmetrical pole structure increases head space, so everyone can fit in comfortably.

Good weather is never guaranteed in the wilderness, and the Blacktail aims to protect you from the rain with a waterproof floor and rainfly. Both are made from polyester and feature a 1,500 mm waterproof polyurethane (PU) coating to shield against the elements.

The Blacktail 4 sleeps four campers. If you're looking for something smaller, the Blacktail 2 and Blacktail 3 tents are perfect for two and three-person adventures and available for their list prices on REI.

