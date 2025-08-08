New to camping? One of our favorite lightweight beginner-friendly tents "pops up instantly and folds down quickly" and is now available for under $50!
The Regatta Malawi 2 tent is a great option for beginners who don't want to spend hours scrambling around trying to pitch their tent
If you're new to camping, setting up your tent can be a bit of a mission. Detailed instructions, different connecting poles, and plenty of pegs can all seem a bit overwhelming, especially if you're only planning a short trip.
Beginner-friendly pop-up tents aim to eliminate the hassle by setting up in seconds, without the need for fiddling around. They're not as stable as dedicated camping and backpacking tents, but are well worth considering for rookies, and we've found one of our favorite models for a whopping 60% off!
The Regatta Malawi 2 tent is a compact and lightweight 2-person model that pops up instantly, and is now available for just $48 on the Regatta website. It's made from breathable 100% polyester fabric and comes with a 70-denier Hydrofort flysheet, which boasts an impressive 3,000mm hydrostatic head waterproof rating.
The Malawi 2 holds a place on our guide to the best pop-up tents as the best model for festival use, where we described it as an "archetypal tent" for festival goers and beginner campers.
"We found it to be a nice light weight, a compact and easy-to-store size and it pops up instantly and folds down quickly into a circular carry bag," continues our guide.
