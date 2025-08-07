Lightweight, roomy, and quick-pitching: our expert loved this super-convenient Sierra Designs 4-person tent, and it's now over 60% off in this crazy Amazon deal!

Keen to squeeze the last out of the summer with a few more camping adventures? Check out this insane deal on one of our favorite 4-person tents, which is now a whopping 63% off at Amazon.

The Sierra Designs Nomad 4 tent is a spacious and easy-to-use model with enough insulation for three-season use, and it's now available for just $159.95.

This well-rated freestanding tent is made from 15-denier no-see-um nylon material and uses a 68-denier polyester taffeta floor and flysheet to protect against rainfall in the wilderness. It's also very lightweight for a 4-person tent, weighing in at just 12lb 13oz (5.81kg). This is a little heavy for one person to lug around the wilderness, but it works well for four campers sharing the burden.

Along with its minimal weight and decent protection from the elements, the Nomad 4 stands out due to its super-quick and simple set-up. It takes only minutes to pitch after just "a glance at the instructions," according to camping expert Sian Lewis, who gave the tent a four-star rating in her review for Advnture.

"We were impressed with the bedroom size and dimensions when we tested out the Nomad on a multi-day camp on Dartmoor," she continued.

"It doesn’t quite offer room to stand but is still far roomier and taller than most lightweight four-person tents on the market."

Sierra Designs Nomad 4 tent: $429.95 $159.95 at Amazon

