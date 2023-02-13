Romance novelist on the run after high-speed chase through National Park

A romance novelist has been on the lam for two weeks after leading police on a high-speed chase through Grand Teton National Park. Faleena Hopkins, who infamously tried to trademark the word 'cocky', has been missing since January 30.

As Jackson Hole News & Guide (opens in new tab) reports, Hopkins absconded after two incidents on January 27. First, a ranger cited her for driving into a closed area of Grand Teton, where her car had become stuck in snow and had to be towed out. An hour later another law enforcement officer spotted Hopkins' car parked in the middle of a highway, but as soon as he started the lights of his patrol vehicle, she fled.

"She began to drive at a high rate of speed, over 75 miles per hour, through the Moran area and continued south on Highway 89, with speeds up to 90mph," said Valerie Gohlke, public affairs officer for the park. "Due to weather conditions and potential risks, National Park Service officers did not pursue her, but instead deployed spike strips at the Glacier View Turnout."

After a 24-mile chase, Hopkins eventually pulled over. She was taken into custody and charged with obstructing traffic, speeding, violation of a traffic control device, unsafe operations, and fleeing and eluding.

She is due to appear in court on February 28, but hasn't been seen since January 30 when she was released from Teton County Jail.

According to her missing person's profile, “she is a white female, approximately 5’7”, 135 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair. Faleena has an infinity symbol on her left wrist, ‘Follow All Instincts’ on her right wrist, a lion face on her left shoulder and a hummingbird on her right ankle."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (307) 733-1430 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

Trademarking 'cocky'

Hopkins made headlines in 2018 when she attempted to trademark the word 'cocky' in relation to romance book titles. As The Guardian (opens in new tab) reported at the time, she sent letters to several other authors asking them to stop using the word in their titles, and tried to block the sale of books by other romance writers that included it.

Hopkins filed a lawsuit against Tyra Crescent, author of another series using the word, but a judge found that it was a "weak trademark", and denied an injunction and restraining order to stop the publication of her work.