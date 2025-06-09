"Do not approach": section of Pacific Crest Trail, North Cascades National Park closed during urgent manhunt for murder suspect
Some restrictions have been lifted in the search for Travis Decker, but many roads, campsites, and hiking trails remain closed for safety
A section of the Pacific Crest Trail and areas within North Cascades National Park remain closed after a major manhunt for a murder suspect continued through the weekend without results.
According to the most recent update from officials at North Cascades, overnight stays at a number of trails, backcountry camps and cross-country zones within Washington's Enchantments wilderness area and its surrounding regions will remain off-limits through June 12 as the search for 32-year-old Travis Decker continues.
A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Decker in connection with the deaths of his three daughters, whose bodies were found June 2 near the Rock Island Campground, located west of Leavenworth off Icicle Road. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of kidnapping and one charge of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.
"Decker was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and dark shorts. Do not approach, the suspect is dangerous and may be armed. If you see, or believe you have seen, Mr. Decker call 911 immediately," states the NCNP.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers have been searching structures and forested areas after the girls' bodies were found approximately 11 miles from the famous Pacific Crest Trail, which stretches from Mexico to the Canadian border. Though thru-hikers on the trail were banned from crossing the border into Canada earlier this year, no system to prevent border crossings has been put in place.
According to Seattle's KIRO 7 News, officials are concerned Decker may be using the trail to flee the country after an affidavit filed in US District Court in Eastern Washington revealed searches on his digital devices for how to move to Canada in the days before the murders.
Icicle Road reopened on Sunday after officials determined there was "no credible threat" to the public, however, Washington's Chelan County Sheriff's Office urged the public to remain vigilant in the area. The following trails remain closed until further notice as the search proceeds:
- Pacific Crest Trail within the park complex (Agnes Creek, Old Wagon, and Bridge Creek trails)
- Agnes Gorge Trail
- Rainbow Lake Trail
- Rainbow Creek Trail
- McAlester Lake Trail
- Twisp Pass Trail (to USFS border)
- Stiletto Spur Trail
- North Fork Bridge Creek Trail
- Flat Creek Trail
- Park Creek Trail from Park Creek Pass to the junction with Upper Stehekin Valley Trail
- Upper Stehekin Valley Trail to junction with Horseshoe Basin Trail
- McGregor Mountain Trail
- Goode Ridge Trail
- Bullion Connector Loop
Anyone with information is urged to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit your information at https://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners.