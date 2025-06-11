Mystery as 2 unidentified backcountry campers found deceased in remote Isle Royale National Park

The 45-mile long island park sits 15 miles off the mainland in Lake Superior and can only be reached by plane or boat

The bodies of two unidentified campers have been found at one of the country's most remote National Parks.

The National Park Service announced the discovery at Isle Royale National Park, Michigan, after receiving two separate reports late on the afternoon of Sunday, June 8.

The 45-mile long island park sits 15 miles off the mainland in Lake Superior and can only be reached by plane or boat. After receiving the reports, two park rangers hiked overnight for 11 miles to the campground where they confirmed the deaths early on Monday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, the causes of death are said to be unknown, and the NPS added that "additional ground and aviation resources responded" to the scene as the investigation continues.

Isle Royale was named the best National Park in the US by the Wall Street Journal in 2024 and is popular with backpackers who can camp on one of the island's 36 rustic campgrounds with a permit. It has been the subject of a successful wolf reintegration program and is currently home to about 30 wolves, according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

The ferry to the island takes three hours, and there is no reliable cell service there, so it's advised to carry a satellite communicator like a Garmin InReach if you plan to go backpacking there.