Shokz open-ear headphones let you run, bike or swim with confidence, and they're over 30% off for Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here! Grab great savings on these practical sports-specific headphones

Want to be aware of your surroundings while running, swimming, or cycling and still listen to music? Shokz claims to have the answer with its innovative open-ear headphones, now up to 32% off for Black Friday.

Rather than sitting in your ear canal like regular earbuds, Shokz headphones go just outside, using bone conduction technology to transmit sound without eliminating outside noise. Well suited to endurance athletes, these sports-specific headphones offer a crisp listening experience without sacrificing your situational awareness according to their creators.

Amongst the best Black Friday offers this year, you'll be able to find the OpenSwim Pro reduced by 20% to just $135. Boasting an IP68 waterproof rating, these durable swimming-specific headphones allow you to continue listening underwater in depths down to 6.6ft for up to two hours.

Don't panic if you prefer dry land activities, as the OpenRun Pro headphones have also been drastically reduced from their list price of $129.95 to just $89.95 –that's a saving of $40.

Weighing only 26 grams, these long-lasting running headphones are well-suited to trails in the backcountry, allowing you to enjoy music while keeping your wits about you in the wilderness.

Keep reading for all the best deals in Shokz big Black Friday sale. If you're upgrading your running kit, we're also keeping close tabs on all the best Hoka Black Friday deals on running shoes for you this week.

Hot Shokz deals

US Deals

Shokz OpenRun Pro open-ear headphones: $129.95 $89.95 at Shokz

Save $40 Lightweight and durable, these tough running headphones are well-suited to harsh backcountry weather conditions. Rated IP67 for water resistance, the OpenRun Pros allow you to listen out for animals and potential dangers in the wilderness while enjoying music on your run. In our expert guide, we ranked the OpenRun Pros as our best overall running headphones.

Shokz OpenMove open-ear headphones: $79.95 $54.95 at Shokz

Save $25 Designed for everyday use, these sweatproof open-ear headphones utilize Shokz's unique bone conduction technology. They're also reliably long-lasting, with up to 6 hours of battery life.

Shokz OpenSwim Pro open-ear headphones: $176.95 $159.95 at Shokz

Save $17 Capable of withstanding depths of down to 6.5ft for up to 2 hours, the OpenSwim Pro headphones allow swimmers to keep the music blasting both above and underwater.

Shokz OpenFit Air open-ear headphones: $175.95 $124.95 at Shokz

Save $51 Designed to minimize the intrusive feeling of in-ear headphones, the OpenFit Air sit on the outside of your ear, providing quality sound without the intrusion. In addition, these lightweight headphones have a long-lasting battery life of 28 hours without requiring charging.

UK Deals

Shokz OpenSwim Pro open-ear headphones: £169 £135 at Shokz

Save £34 Capable of withstanding depths of down to 6.5ft for up to 2 hours, the OpenSwim Pro headphones allow swimmers to keep the music blasting both above and underwater.

Shokz OpenRun Pro open-ear headphones: £129.95 £89 at Shokz

Save £41 Lightweight and durable, these tough running headphones are well-suited to harsh backcountry weather conditions. Rated IP67 for water-resistance, the OpenRun Pro's allow you to listen out for animals and potential danger in the wilderness while enjoying music on your run.

Shokz OpenFit Air open-ear headphones: £119 £95 at Shokz

Save £24 Designed to minimize the intrusive feeling of in-ear headphones, the OpenFit Air sit on the outside of your ear, providing quality sound without the intrusion. In addition, these lightweight headphones have a long-lasting battery life of 28 hours without requiring charging.

Shokz OpenMove open-ear headphones: £75.95 £55 at Shokz

Save £21 Designed for everyday use, these sweatproof open-ear headphones utilize Shokz's unique bone conduction technology. They're also reliably long-lasting, with up to 6 hours of battery life.

After more epic deals? Check out the full US sale here and the full UK sale here. You can also see the best savings on Shokz headphones from Amazon and other retailers below.

