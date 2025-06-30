Trek along to your favorite tunes as you navigate the wilderness with OpenRock's latest lightweight open-ear earbuds
The new OpenRock S2 open-ear earbuds use BaseDirect technology to play music without impeding your senses
Do you like to listen to music while you run, hike, or bike through the wilderness? Then check out the latest model from sports headphones specialists OpenRock.
The new OpenRock S2 open-ear earbuds are designed for outdoor enthusiasts who want to hear their favorite tunes without sacrificing their senses as they dart through the trails.
Design
The S2 earbuds are made from ultra-light titanium and silicone materials, weighing just 7g per earbud, and clip onto your head with a handy HookClip design. The minimal weight will be welcomed by athletes who want to shave every gram while they push for that elusive PB.
Once they're on, the earbuds use OpenRock's own BassDirect technology to channel "low-frequency energy directly into the ear canal through a precision-engineered acoustic cavity", according to the brand.
Use in the wilderness
The S2 earbuds were designed with heavy outdoor use in mind. They offer an "advanced and enduring" sweat defence which redirects perspiration, while the BassDirect acoustic chamber has its own internal protection to avoid damage.
Although they're not suitable for swimming, an IPX5 waterproof rating and reinforced hydrophobic nano-coating mean you should be able to run in the rain without worrying about damage.
Battery life
The S2 earbuds boast a competitive battery life.
They can survive for up to 32 hours of total playtime on a single charge, including eight hours from the earbuds and 24 hours from the charging case. The case fully charges within one hour.
Price
The S2 earbuds are available for $98.99 (£79.99) on the OpenRock website.
At this price, the S2 earbuds are a cheaper alternative to other popular brands like Shokz. Top-end Shokz models like the OpenFit bone-conducting OpenFit 2 earbuds cost $179.95 (£179).
