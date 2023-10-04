Hoka Black Friday deals 2023: early offers available now
This is the perfect time of year to pick up a new pair of Hoka running shoes, and we're hand-picking the best deals
We're collecting together all this year's best Black Friday deals on Hoka shoes, so you don't have to spend time searching for the best prices yourself. Whether you're looking for a pair of super soft road running shoes, some tough trail shoes, or just something comfy for strolling around town, we've got you covered.
Black Friday 2023 takes place on November 24, and we're expecting Hoka's official sale to begin close to that date, but you won't have to wait until then to get a great deal on a pair of super cushioned shoes. All the other big running shoe retailers will be holding their own sales, many of which are likely to start days or weeks in advance, so we'll be combing through those as well, as soon as the first offers land.
We'll also be hand-picking the best Black Friday Patagonia deals, as well as the best North Face, Yeti, and Garmin offers over the sale period, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out on the lowest prices from your favorite outdoor brands.
Quick links
You don't have to wait until November to get a great deal on a pair of Hoka shoes. Many stores have sales running right now, with discounts of 50% or more. Here's our pick of the best bargains you can grab today.
US deals
Amazon: up to $90 off selected Hoka shoes for men and women
Hoka: get up to 30% off Hoka shoes and sportswear including tops and leggings
REI: save up to 70% off selected Hoka styles in the REI outlet
Zappos: over $50 off Hoka shoes, with many styles now in limited stock
UK deals
Alpinetrek: big savings on Hoka shoes, including the current season's styles
Amazon: up to £40 off selected Hoka running shoes for men and women
Hoka: save up to 1/3 off Hoka running and walking shoes for men and women
SportsShoes.com: a huge selection of Hoka shoes with up to 50% off the RRP
Today's best Hoka deals
Can't wait until Black Friday? Not to worry, we've found all today's best prices for the current range of Hoka road and trail running shoes (including lots of options that are great for wearing around town, too). These prices are updated daily, so you can be confident you're getting the best deal.
Hoka Black Friday FAQ
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday 2023 takes place on Friday 24 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday takes place on 27 November 2023, which is the Monday after Black Friday.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).