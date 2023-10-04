Hoka Black Friday deals 2023: early offers available now

We're collecting together all this year's best Black Friday deals on Hoka shoes, so you don't have to spend time searching for the best prices yourself. Whether you're looking for a pair of super soft road running shoes, some tough trail shoes, or just something comfy for strolling around town, we've got you covered.

Black Friday 2023 takes place on November 24, and we're expecting Hoka's official sale to begin close to that date, but you won't have to wait until then to get a great deal on a pair of super cushioned shoes. All the other big running shoe retailers will be holding their own sales, many of which are likely to start days or weeks in advance, so we'll be combing through those as well, as soon as the first offers land.

We'll also be hand-picking the best Black Friday Patagonia deals, as well as the best North Face, Yeti, and Garmin offers over the sale period, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out on the lowest prices from your favorite outdoor brands.

You don't have to wait until November to get a great deal on a pair of Hoka shoes. Many stores have sales running right now, with discounts of 50% or more. Here's our pick of the best bargains you can grab today.

US deals

Amazon: up to $90 off selected Hoka shoes for men and women

Hoka: get up to 30% off Hoka shoes and sportswear including tops and leggings

REI: save up to 70% off selected Hoka styles in the REI outlet

Zappos: over $50 off Hoka shoes, with many styles now in limited stock

UK deals

Alpinetrek: big savings on Hoka shoes, including the current season's styles

Amazon: up to £40 off selected Hoka running shoes for men and women

Hoka: save up to 1/3 off Hoka running and walking shoes for men and women

SportsShoes.com: a huge selection of Hoka shoes with up to 50% off the RRP

Today's best Hoka deals

Can't wait until Black Friday? Not to worry, we've found all today's best prices for the current range of Hoka road and trail running shoes (including lots of options that are great for wearing around town, too). These prices are updated daily, so you can be confident you're getting the best deal.

Hoka Black Friday FAQ

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday 2023 takes place on Friday 24 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.