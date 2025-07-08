Our expert reviewers have never rated a pair of Shokz headphones under four-and-a-half stars: check out our top three deals for Amazon Prime Day and hit the trails with music blasting

Fancy listening to your favorite tunes as you run, swim, or hike through the wilderness? Shokz's versatile range of open-ear headphones is designed to help you do just that. It's super-smart models use the latest tech to transmit audio without sacrificing your senses, and are now up to £64 off this Amazon Prime Day.

Rather than lodging in your ear canal like regular earbuds, Shokz models sit outside, often wrapping around your ear with a hook design. There, they use the latest technology, like bone-conduction, to play your favorite music and podcasts without eliminating outside noise. This can be especially useful for runners, who need to have their wits about them to navigate and avoid collisions on busy trails.

Different Shokz models are suited to different activities. The best-selling OpenRun headphones are made for the trails and fit tightly around your ears, so are unlikely to fall off. Right now, they've been reduced to just £89 on Amazon.

If swimming's more your thing, check out the OpenSwim Pro headphones, which are suitable for depths down to 6.6ft (2m) up to two hours at a time. They're now down from £169 to just £135.

Continue reading for our top three deals or check out the Amazon Prime Day Shokz sale for yourself.

Shokz deals

Shokz OpenFit 2: £199 £135 at Amazon

Save £64 These adventure-ready headphones utilize Shokz's DualBoost technology, which features two different speakers and an extra-large low-frequency unit, to deliver a crisp audio experience while you navigate the trails. The ear-hook design wraps around your ears to keep your pair secure at all times.

Shokz OpenSwim Pro: £169 £135 at Amazon

Save £34 This model is designed for swimmers who want to bump along to their favorite tunes and podcasts while they take a dip. Its IP68 water rating means that you can dive to depths of up to 6.6ft (2m) and remain there for up to two hours without worrying about internal damage.

Shokz OpenRun: £129.95 £89 at Amazon

Save £41 These Shokz headphones are great for runners who want to remain aware of their surroundings while they listen to music and take on the trails. The OpenRun headphones use bone conduction technology to deliver Shokz's PremiumPitch 2.0 audio. They've also got an impressive battery life of up to eight hours.

More epic deals

Not in the UK? Look below for more epic Shokz headphones deals where you are.

Stick with Advnture for more handpicked deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale, which runs until July 11.