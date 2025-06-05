Hit the trails with your favorite tunes and stay aware of your surroundings with new open-ear earbuds from Shokz
The new OpenFit 2 and OpenFit 2+ earbuds aim to combine crisp audio with an unintrusive design for running and other activities
Do you love listening to music as you run, hike, or bike through nature? Then check out the latest earbud models from headphones brand Shokz.
The new OpenFit 2 and OpenFit 2+ earbuds sit around your ears so you can remain aware of your surroundings and listen as you move.
Price
The OpenFit 2 earbuds are available for $179.95 (£169) on the Shokz website and cost a similar amount to Shokz's other top-end devices, like the OpenSwim and OpenRun models.
They're also similar in price to earbuds from big-name brands like Apple, whose AirPods.
The OpenFit 2 earbuds aren't yet available, but are expected to sell for around $15 more.
Design
Rather than sitting in your ear canal like regular earbuds, Shokz models like the OpenFit 2 and OpenFit 2+ go just outside, using bone conduction technology to transmit sound without eliminating outside noise.
The point of bone-conduction is to maintain a crisp listening experience, without sacrificing your situational awareness, so you can run, hike, and swim safely.
These Bluetooth earbuds come in a handy charging case, which provides two hours of charge in just ten minutes, according to Shokz. In total, both models can last for 11 hours of listening time with a single charge, and 48 hours with the charging case.
The OpenFit 2 and OpenFit 2+ are made from plastic, silicone, and stainless steel and weigh just 0.3oz (9.4g) per pair, so you can race through the trails without anything to weigh you down.
They also feature an IP55 rating for water resistance. It's not enough to safely go swimming, but it will protect your pair from sweat and rain while you exercise.
Audio
The main differences between the OpenFit2 and OpenFit 2+ become apparent in the audio experience.
The OpenFit 2 model has two individual speakers in each earbud. Shozk claims that this design delivers a deep, resonant base, with crisp, higher-pitched sounds.
"By separating and processing sounds in different frequency bands, it produces more refined music details," says the brand.
The OpenFit 2+ earbuds use a top-end Dolby Audio system, which "surrounds you with lifelike audio," while you run, hike, or just going about your day, according to Shokz.
