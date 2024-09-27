Think you've got grit? Meet the record-breaker who scaled Britain's 30 tallest peaks in just two days

A British man has smashed the record for the fastest time to scale the nation's 30 tallest peaks.

James Norbury completed the challenge in two days, 22 hours and 49 minutes between September 16 and September 18, ascending more than 39,300ft / 12,000m of elevation and trekking some 93 miles / 150km.

Norbury’s ultra-endurance challenge was a twist on the traditional ‘three peaks challenge’, in which hikers attempt to summit Britain’s three tallest mountains; Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Yr Wyddfa (formerly Snowdon) in less than 24 hours.

"I was actually originally planning a three peaks challenge of sorts, but then I started thinking it was such a shame to go all the way to Scotland, the Lake District, and Snowdonia and just do one mountain,” the 33-year-old told ITV West Country.

Designing the ultra-endurance challenge, the Gloucestershire native expanded it to 30 peaks in a bid to widen people’s horizons past the big three, which he found to be busy and overcrowded.

James Norbury on Ben Nevis, which at 4,413ft / 1,345m, is the the tallest mountain in the UK (Image credit: James Norbury)

“On top of Scafell Pike and Snowdon in particular, there were so many people,” he continued. “But I don’t think I saw a single person on any of the other mountains. It just feels like such a shame because these areas are so incredible and beautiful.”

A number of British mountains are indeed experiencing a tourism boom, as more and more locals choose to holiday in the UK. Around 150,000 people climb Ben Nevis each year, with similar numbers summiting Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa. This popularity boom comes with its pitfalls, as inexperienced trekkers occasionally leave trash and damage the natural surroundings.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Training for the challenge, Norbury spent the two months prior scrambling up and down mountains, fine tuning his physical and mental endurance.

Alongside encouraging awareness for Britain’s best peaks, Norbury raised almost $2,000 (US) / £1,500 (UK) for Mountain Rescue teams, who dedicate their time to keeping climbers and hikers safe.

During the challenge, James wore the Men's Montrail Trinity AG 2 trail running shoes from Columbia. Breathable and sturdy, the Trinity AG2's feature 0.16in / 4mm lugs to provide enhanced grip and traction, suitable for rough mountain terrain.