Want to climb K2? It's time to seize the day, as officials delay move to triple Karokaram’s climbing fees

K2 as seen from Broad Peak base camp on Baltoro Glacier Pakistan

If you’re keen to visit the iconic Karakoram mountain range, now might be the time, as Pakistan officials have delayed a move to triple climbing fees until at least 2026.

The towering Karakoram mountains cover parts of Afghanistan, China, India, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. Among them is the deadly K2 , the world’s second tallest mountain, which boasts a terrifying death rate of more than 20%.

Officials had previously planned to triple climbing fees, meaning climbers attempting to summit K2 would have to pay an eye-watering $5,000 each, on top of equipment, guide, and travel costs.

The move was delayed following uproar from Karakoram's tour companies, who feared climbers would look elsewhere for an extreme climbing experience if fees rose. After intense negotiations, Pakistan officials opted to postpone the fee rise until at least 2026.

“This is good news for the mountaineers all over the world who were waiting for confirmation about the mountain royalty fees for 2025," Ali Saltoro of Adventure Guides told ExplorersWeb.

The delay comes as the price of climbing Mount Everest is set to rise dramatically. It will go up after the summer climbing season by a whopping 36%, jumping in September from $11,000 to $15,000 on the famous South Col route.

For Everest hopefuls, these fees are only the start of the overall cost for an expedition. Prices for an entire trip reportedly range from around $33,000 to $200,000 depending on the type, length and level of luxury of a trip.

