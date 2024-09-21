Want to climb like a pro? These climbing shoes are on winning form in the World Cup

With the penultimate leg of the IFSC climbing world cup kicking off in Prague, men’s and women’s Olympic champions Toby Roberts and Janja Garnbret are once again going for glory wearing the same shoes.

Previously considered an unconventional choice, the Adidas Five Ten Hiangle Pro shot to stardom after they helped both Roberts and Garnbret to historic golds in Paris.

Well suited to experienced climbers, the Hiangle Pro features an extremely secure heel, locking users in for a steady climb. What’s more, its aggressive shape and sticky rubber outer offer plenty of grip useful for steep climbing and short, sharp boulder problems.

Both Roberts and Garnbret will be using the Hiangle Pros to boulder in the crucial penultimate leg of the IFSC world cup, which runs from September 20 to 22, and will play a major hand in deciding this year's climbing world champions.

The Adidas Five Ten Hiangle Pros feature a uniquely aggressive shape (Image credit: Adidas)

Held each year across the globe, the world cup is split over nine legs, pitting the world’s best climbers against each other in speed climbing, lead climbing and bouldering.

With two legs to go, double Olympic champion Garnbret is topping the leaderboard, out in front in the women’s bouldering and lead competitions.

Also donning the Hiangle Pros, teenage sensation Toby Roberts is in pole position for men’s lead climbing, while Japan’s Sorato Anraku tops the men’s bouldering.

All the action from Prague can be watched live, free of charge on the IFSC YouTube channel, alongside highlights and in-depth coverage of the competition so far.