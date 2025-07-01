Hurry and save $70 off the big and bright Apple Watch Series 10 as Amazon slashes its prices ahead of Prime Day

Choosing your next smartwatch can be a tricky job. Big-name brands like Garmin, Polar, and Apple have loads of models available across a varying price range. With so many options on offer, a great deal can really stand out, so take a look at this awesome bargain on one of Apple's best watches to date.

Right now, you can snag the Apple Watch Series 10 for just $359 on Amazon, as the retail giant slashes tech prices ahead of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day next week.

The Series 10 is a big and shiny smartwatch, designed to be just as suitable for the office as it is racing through the wilderness. Its 46mm wide-angle OLED screen delivers a crisp and colorful picture, built to be visible in even the brightest sunshine. It's encased in a tough combination of 100% recycled aluminium and 95% recycled titanium, so you can hit the trails without worrying about serious damage.

This adventure-ready GPS watch has plenty of sports modes and fitness trackers to help you up your game on the trails. The workout app offers training modes for everything from kickboxing to core strength, and advanced health metrics track your progress as you move.

The Series 10 watch also boasts high-tech GPS tracking, so you can monitor your location and navigate with a handy maps app.

Apple Watch Series 10: $429 $359 at Amazon

Save $70 This light and comfortable watch features a big, shiny screen for visibility in all conditions. It's also got loads of handy sports modes and accurate GPS for adventures in the wild.

Not in the US? Don't worry, plenty of retailers are holding big sales and slashing the prices of top-quality tech before Amazon Prime Day. Look below for today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deals where you are.