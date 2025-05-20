Our expert reviewer described these four-star La Sportiva climbing shoes as "soft, precise, very elastic and reactive," and they're over $50 off in the big REI Anniversary sale

Take on tough climbs with these La Sportiva shoes

Choosing the right climbing shoes can be a tricky decision, with plenty of models on the market and important climbing-specific features to get your head around.

If you're looking for a new pair and don't know where to start, then check out these well-rated climbing shoes from La Sportiva. The Comp Solution shoes are now available for just $156.69 in the big REI anniversary sale.

These reliable climbing shoes are designed to keep you secure and provide plenty of grip as you climb. They've got lightweight leather/microfiber exteriors, smooth, sticky rubber Vibram outsoles, and a handy rubber toe patch to help you cling to the wall, indoors or out.

In her review for Advnture, climbing expert Jessie Leong was very impressed by the precise, sticky outsole and available grip.

"This is one up from the Vibram XS GRIP, favored – unsurprisingly – by many bouldering world championship winners for its high-performance climbing rubber specifically recommended for overhanging routes," she explained.

"Tricky footwork manoeuvres can be easily tackled, thanks to the full-rubber toe patch for scumming (a kind of smearing where you’re flagging your feet along a minimal pic of foothold) and toe hooking (see more rock climbing terms explained)."

The Comp Solution shoes also feature fast-lacing and heel lock systems, which secure your feet for confident, precise climbing manoeuvres.

La Sportiva men's Comp Solution climbing shoes: $209 $156.69 at REI

Save $52 These technical La Sportiva climbing shoes are built for precise climbing moves, indoors and out. The fast-lacing and heel lock systems secure your feet for technical, tricky climbs, and the Vibram rubber outsoles help you stick to the wall.

