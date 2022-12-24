Artilect W-Flatiron 185 Crew Td Tie Dye base layer review: super toasty for the coldest conditions

This is a very warm, Merino base layer that’s got a superb warmth-to-weight ratio thanks to some clever fabric design. It’ll keep you toasty warm right through winter.

Artilect W-Flatiron 185 Crew Td Tie Dye: first impressions

The Artilect W-Flatiron 185 Crew Td Tie Dye base layer may be marketed as a “warmer” base layer, but that’s underselling things slightly – it truly is a very hot winter base layer indeed. I made the mistake of wearing it out on the hills at the start of Fall and it was, frankly, too warm. You have been warned.

Specifications • List price: $150 (US) / £110 (UK) / €130 (EU)

• Weight: 185 GSM

• Fabric: Nuyarn (Australian Merino wool)

• Sizes: XS to XL

• Fit: Easy

• Colors: Green / Gold Tie-Dye

• Best for: Snow and mountain adventures

It’s maybe a little confusing because of the choice of materials. Designed with Nuyarn Australian Merino fabric, it exhibits all of Merino’s natural properties, but they are amplified, thanks to a twist-free fiber construction. That also means it’s really warm compared to other Merino ratings: what Artilect refer to as 185 would be a good 200+ in another brand.

You also get very full coverage. The cut is long in the arms and body, so lots of overlap with trousers to stop the back riding up under a ski backpack. It is high in the neck, which might not be to everyone’s taste, and has thumb loops to stop the top riding up beneath mid layers and to keep wrists extra cosy. Basically, your top half is thoroughly protected if you’re wearing this base layer in winter.

The thumb loops stop sleeves from riding up under a mid layer (Image credit: Emily Woodhouse)

Artilect W-Flatiron 185 Crew Td Tie Dye: on the slopes

The Artilect W-Flatiron 185 Crew Td Tie Dye base layer has gusseted underarms with breathable panels that extend from waist to wrist. The fabric is very soft and I only got sticky when I was wearing it in way warmer weather than I should have been.

Engineered seam and eyelet placements help increased both mobility and breathability. Despite the base layer being constructed from several connected panels, the seams are all flatlock stitched. This means there is no chafing or rubbing – and barely an awareness that the seam is there at all.

The tie dye color scheme is very distinctly Artilect and it’s refreshing to see more brands step away from the standard black base layer. I’m not 100% sure the color is for me – honestly I keep yo-yoing between what color I think it is: more golden in some lights, more olive in other. But I imagine I’ll be wearing it most this winter, when it’ll be so far under jackets and fleeces, any misgivings about the color will be completely irrelevant.