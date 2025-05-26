Battle back against cold nights in the wilderness with up to 64% off Columbia's snug Sequoia Grove half zip fleece in the big Amazon Memorial Day sale

The big Amazon Memorial Day sale is here, and there are loads of great offers to take advantage of. Among the bargains, you can find great deals on outdoor gear from big-name brands like Patagonia, Hoka, and Fjallraven.

If you want to get kitted out in something snug for your next camping, backpacking, or hiking expedition, then check out this insulating fleece from Columbia, which is now up to 64% off in Amazon's bargain bonanza.

The men's Sequoia Grove half zip fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester and is now available for as little as $21.47. It's designed for varied outdoor use with plenty of handy features and two zippered pockets to help you store the essentials.

Columbia says its sustainable polyester fabric is both stretchy and durable, so you can pull on your half zip every day in all manner of environments. It also features stretch binding on the collar, cuffs, and hem to help you seal out cold winds when the temperature drops.

The Columbia Sequoia Grove half zip fleece is available in loads of eye-catching colorways, including the earthy Delta / Ancient Fossil / Black and vibrant Razzle / Coll Navy.

Don't worry if you're not in the US, you can still find a great deal! Just look below for today's best Columbia fleece bargains where you are.