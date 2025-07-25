Sorry, up to 70% off?! We've never seen this snug Outdoor Research jacket so cheap - you can save as much as $174 at Backcountry right now

Save loads and get ready for the fall with this Outdoor Research jacket

Here at Advnture, we're no strangers to Outdoor Research. The Seattle-based brand produces all sorts of outdoor kit, and we've put everything from Outdoor Research gloves to gaiters to the test in our reviews. Its dependable products have a great reputation for quality and have rarely received less than four stars from our expert testers, so we were surprised to see that one of its insulating outdoor jackets was up to 70% off at Backcountry.

The men's Shadow insulated hooded jacket is a versatile option for outdoor activities, and it's now available for just $74.68 - way down from its list price of $284.95.

Although it's not suited for the unforgiving conditions of deep winter, the Shadow jacket offers some much-needed warmth for on-the-go adventures in the spring and fall.

It's made from a stretchy combination of recycled polyester, spandex, and sorona materials and features 60g VerticalX ECO SR insulation. This synthetic fill provides a good amount of warmth without adding too much bulk, so you can suit up and head outdoors without anything weighing you down.

The snug Shadow jacket is also Bluesign approved, which means it's been held to the highest standards for environmental and worker protection throughout the design and manufacturing process.

Outdoor Research Shadow insulated hooded jacket: $248.95 $74.68 at Backcountry

Save $174 This snug hooded jacket is a solid choice for outdoor activities in the spring and fall. It's 60g VerticalX ECO SR insulation provides decent warmth without adding too much bulk, so you can still move freely.

Not in the US? Don't worry, you can still find an awesome Outdoor Research jacket at a reduced price. Look below for today's best bargains where you are.