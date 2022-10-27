Best fleece jackets 2022: cozy mid layers for your winter adventures

The best fleece jackets offer cozy warmth in winter. It doesn't matter whether you're taking the dog for an evening stroll or climbing a Colorado fourteener, effective mid layers are essential during the colder months. The best fleece jackets are not only blissfully warm but are also breathable and don't inhibit movement during dynamic adventures.

Usually made of lofty polyester pile, fleece is a synthetic fabric that comes in a variety of different forms, from lightweight microfleece to the super-fluffy high-loft type. In pretty much all instances, fleece is lighter than a wool sweater or pullover, while being more affordable and more durable than a down jacket. Like a decent base layer, fleece is also very quick-drying.

For cold weather pursuits, the best fleece jackets should be paired with a moisture-wicking base layer and an outer layer such as one of the best waterproof jackets. The number of fleece jackets you wear will depend on how cold it is. Remember, where warmth is concerned, many thin layers are better than one thick one.

However, fleece is far from faultless. It’s a synthetic fabric made from polyester fibers, which release microplastics into the environment when washed. Responsible brands are actively searching for answers to these problems. Many of the best fleece jackets – such as the Helly Hansen Power Air Grid Jacket – are now designed to shed fewer microscopic fibers, thus reducing their environmental impact, and many are also now made from recycled polyester.

Best winter fleece jacket

(Image credit: Alpkit)

Alpkit Yakutian Jacket With a wind-resistant outer fabric, this jacket works well as both a mid layer and an outer layer Specifications Fabric: 225-weight hardface stretch fleece (92% polyester, 8% elastane) Sizes (Men’s): S–XXL Sizes (Women’s): UK 8–18 Weight : 380g/13.4oz (men’s size L) Colors: Reef blue / charcoal gray Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Durable + Warm + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Not as breathable as some fleece fabrics - No hand pockets - Cuffs and hem not elasticated

The Yakutian is a versatile fleece that can be worn as a mid layer or as an outer layer, thanks to a dense-knit hardface fabric that is designed to be much more wind resistant than standard fleece. It also adds durability, making this jacket less susceptible to pilling, as well as abrasion. But that tough exterior doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort, since the fabric is double-sided, retaining a brushed inner that offers warmth and good wicking abilities. You also get a deep half zip for venting, a zipped chest pocket and thumb loops at the cuffs.

It’s a warm, soft and comfortable jacket, thanks to elastane in the fabric that gives it plenty of stretch and flatlock seams that don’t rub. It also has good articulation, with generous length and coverage. It may sometimes prove a bit too warm since the dense fabric seems to limit breathability a little. But this is a great fleece jacket for cold and breezy conditions.



Best lightweight fleece jackets

(Image credit: Montane)

Montane Isotope Hoodie Ultralight and ticks all the boxes for technical and fast-paced pursuits Specifications Sizes (men's): S - XXL Sizes (women's): UK8/US XS - UK16/US XL Weight: 383g / 13.5oz (men's); 323g / 11.4oz (women's) Colors: Arbor green, narwhal blue, charcoal, Saskatoon berry Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Highly breathable + Stretchy fabric + Enough warmth for cool summer evenings Reasons to avoid - Hood and hem aren't adjustable - Not warm enough for standalone use

The Montane Isotope Hoodie is a technical, ultralight hoodie designed for fast-and-light outdoor adventures. It tips the scales at a tiny 383g (men’s size medium) and has an athletic fit that makes it ideal for more fast-paced and dynamic activities like trail running, ski-touring, rock climbing or scrambling. The Isotope doesn’t have a DWR coating (see what is DWR for more details) and is unlikely to keep anything stronger than a moderate breeze out, but its STRIA Lite polyester fabric is highly breathable and uses a brushed backer that offers outstanding next-to-skin comfort, and offers more than enough warmth for summer evenings after sundown.

Other endearing features include plentiful stretch in the fabric, a duo of zippered, mesh-lined pockets, a hood that’s streamlined and snug enough to fit under a helmet, and articulated arms that provide ample freedom of movement. It's simply one of the best lightweight fleeces out there.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Arc’teryx Kyanite Hoody A lightweight, versatile mid layer that oozes quality and coziness Specifications Sizes (men's): XS - XXXL Sizes (women's): XS XL Weight : 425g / 15oz (men's)/365g / 12.9oz (women's) Colors: Black, labyrinth (teal gray), Cobalt Moon, Paradox (grey), Rhapsody (maroon) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent warmth-to-weight ratio + Rugged nylon face fabric + Great next-to-skin comfort Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Hem isn't adjustable

The Arc’teryx Kyanite Hoody strikes the perfect balance between warmth, weight, mobility, and moisture management. It’s made with plush Polartec Power Stretch Pro fabric that combines rugged nylon face fabric with a plush, brushed interior to prove oodles of next-to-skin comfort with above-average ruggedness and durability. The Kyanite also has four-way stretch fabric, gusseted underarms, and uses articulated patterning to provide for a fuller and freer range of movement, all of which makes it one of the best mid layers out there for climbing and scrambling.

Other endearing features include a handy interior pocket that can accommodate most phones or compact cameras, an ergonomically shaped 'ScubaHood' that doesn’t flap in your eyes despite the lack of a cinch, and a 'No Slip Zip' that prevents inadvertent opening. While the fit on the Kyanite is fairly trim and figure-hugging, there’s more than enough stretch in the fabric to accommodate a fuller midriff. All in all, it promises reign for a long time as one of the best lightweight fleeces on the market.

(Image credit: Páramo)

Páramo Enduro Fleece Thin but effective fleece offering lots of style and plenty of versatility Specifications Fabric: Polyester (100%) treated with Nikwax TX.Direct for water repellency Sizes: S / M / L / XL / XXL Weight: 436g / 15.4oz (men’s size L) Colors: Steel marl / blue Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wind and rain resistant + Pockets suit backpacks and harnesses + Full-length zip + Stylish Reasons to avoid - Not the warmest fleece jacket

This handsome, highly functional fleece is happily at home everywhere from climbing crags to remote trailheads and urban bars. But don’t be deceived by its good looks – there are lots of non-compromising technical features on this top. The Nikwax material is relatively thin, but it’s wind and rain resistant making the garment perfect for missions when you’re not sure what the weather has in store.

There are plenty of pockets on this top (two generous breast pockets, plus a third pocket – all zipped), so if you do wear it as an outerlayer, you have multiple storage options. The design and cut of the garment is excellent, giving it some real style and making movement easy. The hood is intended to go under a helmet, and the pockets are arranged so you can still access them while wearing a harness or backpack. The extra length covers your backside and means the top doesn’t ride up when you’re wearing a backpack, and the full-length zip means you can vent and get ride of excess heat.

As always, Páramo’s production methods are very environmentally conscious, with no PFC or polyfluorinated compounds used and the whole top can be recycled with Páramo after it has reached the end of its useful life. The Enduro is made in Bogotá, Colombia, by the Miquelina Foundation (opens in new tab), which employs vulnerable women.

(Image credit: Mammut)

Mammut Innominata Light ML Lightweight fleece for fall adventures and early morning starts Specifications Fabric: Polartec fleece (100% polyester outer with polymide and elastane elements) Sizes: Men's: S–3XL / Women's: XS-XXL Weight (men’s size L): 325g/11.5oz Colors: Men's: iguana / ice / black / granite; Women's: highway / grape / marine Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great warmth for weight + Very packable + Durable + Made from 100% recycled material Reasons to avoid - No hood - Inner pouches have a hole at the bottom

An ostensibly simple garment, this mega-light Mammot fleece proves invaluable in multiple outdoor scenarios. Easy to carry, its warmth-to-weight performance ratio is off the charts, especially when worn as a mid layer, when the thermal properties of the Bluesign-certified (opens in new tab) Polar Fleece fabric really come into their own. However, it’s also excellent as a lightweight long-sleeve outer layer, simply worn over the top of a T-shirt when the temperatures drop slightly. It has a high neck, with a full-length zip that tucks neatly into a little chin-protecting garage at the top to avoid snagging bristle, beard or skin. The cuffs and hem are elasticated, giving an improved fit and preventing drafts from getting in, and there are external thumb hook loops on the wrists, to avoid sleeves being pulled up when an outer layer is put on over the top – they are a bit fiddly to use, but avoid a gap being introduced to the fleece, which would compromise the warmth of the fleece.

The top has reinforced shoulder panels, which increase its durability when regularly worn in conjunction with a backpack. It has two hand pockets on the outside, both of which zip shut, and there are a couple of large pouches on the inside, big enough to stash a sheet map or even a bottle of water (although, avoid putting small items in these pouches, as they have a small opening at the bottom, for some reason we’re yet to work out). The polar fleece fabric is made from entirely recycled material, so the enviro creds of this top are superb.

(Image credit: Outdoor Research)

Outdoor Research Vigor Full-Zip Hoodie Lightweight, stretchy and super-breathable, a great all-action mid layer for high-tempo hill and mountain days Specifications Fabric: Grid-back fleece made from polyester (94%) and elastane/ spandex (6%) Sizes (men's): S–XXL Sizes (women's): XS-XL Weight: 340g/12oz (men’s size L) Colors (Men’s): Black, lichen green, madder red, twilight blue / Black, Cascade blue Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at REI.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super breathable + Elastic-bound hood + Three useful pockets + Thumb loops Reasons to avoid - Gives only modest warmth - Some concerns over long-term durability

The Vigor is a lightweight microgrid stretch fleece that is designed to maximise breathability and regulate body temperature effectively – basically, to keep you warm when it’s a bit chilly but stop you overheating and getting too sweaty when you’re working hard. The fabric incorporates a thermo-regulating polymer that the brand refers to as ActiveTemp technology. This treatment has been applied to the inside of the fleece fabric, and when you get hot, it activates to soak up more of your sweat, then releases it through the fabric as you cool down. As such, it ticks all the boxes as a technical mid layer. It is close-fitting, with plenty of stretch for dynamic movement.

The gridded microfleece fabric is soft and comfortable, as well as being lightweight and breathable. Other details have also clearly been considered carefully – there are integrated thumb loops in the cuffs, an elastic bound hood, a full-zip with a chin guard, a zipped chest pocket, and two zipped hand pockets, both of which are placed a little higher than usual so as not to be obstructed by a climbing harness or a backpack hipbelt.

Best fleece jackets for sustainability

(Image credit: Helly Hansen)

Helly Hansen Power Air Heat Grid Jacket The days of fiber-shedding fleece ought to be numbered. Is this jacket’s Polartec’s Power Air fabric the future of fleece? Specifications Fabric: Polartec Power Air (89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane) Sizes: (Men's): S–XXL Sizes: (Women's): XS–XL Weight: 601g/21.16oz (men’s size L) Colors: Black, cream Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fabric reduces microfiber shedding + Warm and breathable + Useful thumb loops Reasons to avoid - Not class-leading warmth for weight - Not the softest feeling fabric - Expensive

The Helly Hansen Power Air Heat Grid jacket is a mid layer fleece designed to greatly reduce the problem of microfibre shedding. To achieve this, its polyester fibres are encapsulated within pockets that trap air to generate warmth, a bit like the baffles of a down jacket. Since the loose polyester fibres are trapped in a tightly woven outer, there is up to 80% less microplastic release when wearing or washing the jacket. You’ll appreciate this if you don’t like fleeces that leave fuzz all over your other clothes too.

The face fabric has been similarly developed with durability in mind, resisting pilling or bobbling. The jacket itself has an ideal semi-tailored fit – not too tight, not too baggy – with zipped hand pockets and thumb loops at the cuffs. A little stretch in the fabric ensures pleasant everyday comfort, and there’s plenty of length in the arms and torso for ample coverage. Lastly, the fabric is made from recycled polyester, strengthening its eco credentials. If you are mindful of the impact of synthetics, but appreciate their performance, this is a top choice. It is a fraction heavier than most other fleece jackets of similar warmth, but that seems a small price to pay for a greener garment.

(Image credit: Klattermusen)

Klättermusen Balder Zip This warm mid layer exudes style and class, giving it more appeal than most synthetic technical fleeces Specifications Fabric: Recycled wool (46%), polyester (36%), polyamide (16%), other fibers 3% Sizes (men’s): XS–XXL Sizes (momen's): XXS–XL Weight : 380g/13.4oz (men’s size L) Colors: Dark moon, dusty green, charcoal, sorrel red Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Durable and well-made + Sound eco credentials + Very warm + Comfortable, with great fit Reasons to avoid - Relatively heavy - Not the most breathable - Not as quick drying as pure synthetics - Expensive

Rather than being fully synthetic, the Balder is made from an unusual blend of recycled wool, polyester and nylon. This ensures softness yet also durability, as well as improved sustainability. The wool is sourced from an Italian supplier, which spins new yarn from offcuts and old garments. It’s a typically considered and conscientious approach from the Swedish brand, which is known for its strong environmental stance as well as its high-performance technical gear. This jacket is designed for cold weather use, so delivers high levels of warmth. It is cosy, luxurious and not at all itchy.

It also breathes better than you might expect for such a heavyweight layer. The overall cut is well tailored, with a trim fit, long arms and a scooped rear hem for good all-round coverage. The shaped cuffs cover the wrists and the backs of the hands well. The collar is snug and locks in heat very effectively, without feeling constrictive. The main zip and the hand pockets have chunky pull tabs that are easy to grip while wearing gloves. Overall, it’s a mid layer that offers good technical performance and which is stylish enough to wear as part of your everyday winter wardrobe too.



(Image credit: Picture)

Picture Organic Marco Jacket A fleece jacket that will appeal to style-savvy and environment-conscious outdoorsy types Specifications Fabric: Polartec Thermal Pro (100% recycled polyester) Sizes: XS–XXL Weight : 481g/16.96oz (men’s size L) Colors: Black / gray melange / army green Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ethically made, using recycled materials + Warm and cosy fabric + Elastic-bound hood, hem and cuffs + Stylish looks Reasons to avoid - Lacks thumb loops - Fabric seems prone to pilling

Picture Organic is a French brand with roots in the snowboard and skate scene, and their clothing is known for its stylish looks as well as its strong focus on sustainability. The Marco Jacket employs Polartec Thermal Pro fabric made from 100% recycled polyester and is ethically manufactured in China. With its knitted outer finish, this jacket has a more casual look that hides its technical qualities. There are elastic bindings at the hem, cuffs and around the hood to help lock in warmth.

There are also zipped chest and hand pockets for storage, plus a full length YKK main zip with a soft chin guard. This fleece offers a very good level of warmth for its weight to keep you toasty on the slopes, as well as for other adventures in the great outdoors. The length in the arms and torso is generous enough to provide good coverage. We liked the practical pockets for casual wear, and the soft linings make them an inviting place to stick your hands. In fact, we liked the jacket’s overall look and feel so much that it became a common choice for everyday wear. It also has superb eco credentials that put a lot of bigger brands to shame.



(Image credit: Sherpa)

Sherpa Rolpa jacket This lightweight, full-zip fleece looks and feel great, with stylish details that work for everyday use and outdoor wear Specifications Fabric: 100-weight polyester microfleece Sizes (Men’s): S–XXL Sizes (Women's): XS–XL Weight : 312g/11oz (men’s size L) Colors: Potala red / Raja blue / Neelo blue Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Outdoor Gear Exchange (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super soft fabric + Quality construction and finishing + Stylish details + Ethically made Reasons to avoid - Provides only modest warmth - Cuffs and hem not elasticated

The Rolpa is a stylish crossover layer that you can take on the hills but also wear as part of an everyday wardrobe. As a lightweight fleece, it doesn’t deliver huge amounts of warmth, but is the ideal jacket to throw on over a base layer for hillwalking or over a T-shirt for daily wear. It is extremely soft and stays comfortable all day long. The full zip has a soft chin guard with a classy leather and brass pull-tab zipper. The zipped hand pockets also have cord pulls and a taped ‘prayer flag’ trim, which is also found inside the base of the collar.

The fit of the Rolpa jacket is spot on, with a slim silhouette but enough length in the arms and torso for full coverage. The panel construction also thoughtfully places seams away from the tops of the shoulders for added comfort under a shell, or if wearing a pack. Best of all, however, is the fact that the Rolpa is actually made in Nepal, with the brand providing education and resources for children in Nepal for every product sold.

Best budget fleece jackets

(Image credit: Revolution Race)

Revolution Race Fusion Fleece Soft yet durable with a great tailored fit, this hybrid fleece jacket is a thoughtfully designed bit of cold-weather kit Specifications Fabric: Knitted fleece (100% polyester) with stretch fleece panels (92% polyester, 8% elastane) Sizes (Men’s): XS–XXL Sizes (Women's): XS–XXL Weight (Men’s size L): 595g/20.98oz Colors: Black, anthracite, rifle green, deep teal Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Durable + Warm yet breathable + Comfortable, with great fit + Good value Reasons to avoid - Hand pockets lack zips - Double-layer cuffs soak up moisture

The Fusion Fleece is a chunky, heavyweight insulator that is designed to be worn as outerwear or as a conventional mid layer. As such, it employs a hybrid construction, using a heavy-gauge fleece with a knit face as the main fabric, interspersed with lighter stretch fleece panels. This gives it a stylish and contemporary look while boosting performance in terms of overall warmth for weight, breathability, moisture management, comfort and fit. It’s also been made with durability in mind, with an anti-pilling fabric treatment and double-layer stretch cuffs, so it ought to offer good long-term value – and has a reasonable price point to match. It doesn’t skimp on features either, with a full-length reverse-coil main zip, which has a soft chin guard and is backed with a baffle. You get a zipped chest pocket and two open hand pockets. The cuffs also incorporate thumb loops – always a handy feature, as far as we’re concerned – while the hem has a drawcord adjustment.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Decathlon Quechua thin fleece jacket MH520 A very attractively priced, lightweight, recycled fleece for hiking at the end of summer, into autumn Specifications //RRP: $34.99 (US) / £19.99 (UK) / €20.00 (EU) Fabric: Recycled polyester Gender availability: Men’s Sizes: S / M / L / XL / 2XL / 3XL Weight (men’s size L): 355g / 12.5oz Colors: Storm grey & dark blue / Black & granite Reasons to buy + Comfortable & light + Zipped side pockets & inside pouches + Recycled material + Excellent price Reasons to avoid - No thumb loops - No hood - Dull colors

The price range for fleeces is extraordinarily wide, with some having eye-wateringly high price tags, but this functional fleeces from Decathlon’s Quechua’s range is available for an excellent price. And, while it is a rather no-frill garment, from the prosaic product name to the colors it comes in, this is a great little lightweight layer to keep in a backpack in late summer, when you might need it over a T-shirt to keep the evening chill off, or as a midlayer under a windproof shell as the warmer months give way to a breezier autumn days and longer nights. There’s no hood, but it does have a high collar for keeping your neck warm.

The fleece has a full-length zip, but do bear in mind there is no zip garage at the top, so you can catch your beard or skin in the teeth. There are two hand pockets, both of which zip shut to secure valuable items such as phones, and inside there are two cavernous mesh pouches, which will take a map and more. There is a lack of bells and whistles here, unsurprisingly given the price, but one easy addition we would like to see is a thumb loop, to avoid the sleeves riding up when you pull on a top layer. However, we will happy excuse this because, brilliantly, the entire top is made from recycled polyester.

(Image credit: Mountain Warehouse)

Mountain Warehouse Men’s Relic Recycled Fleece Jacket A well-designed, midweight fleece that punches above its weight in terms of thermal protection Specifications Fabric: Polyester (100% Recycled) Gender availability: Men’s Sizes: XXS / XS / S / M / L / XL / 2XL / 3XL / 4XL Weight (men’s size L): 500g / 1lb 1.5oz Colors: Black / Blue / Khaki Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Full-length zip + Quick drying + Made from completely recycled material + Zipped pockets Reasons to avoid - No thumb loops - No hood

This midweight fleece from British brand Mountain Warehouse comes into its own just as the shadows start to lengthen at the very end of summer, and the autumn equinox beckons. This is the season when you are still out and about, camping or walking, but the evenings start to come in and the temperature drops sufficiently for you to require long sleeves and some protection against the dark chill, without needing to carry or put anything too chunky or heavy. It works as an outerlayer when conditions are dry, or as a midlayer below a waterproof coat when the clouds start to leak. If you do happen to get caught out in a shower, the fleece fabric will continue to provide thermal protection even when damp, and it dries quickly.

The material, which is entirely recycled, is both comfortable and warm. The (poorly named in our opinion) Relic has a pair of zipped pockets on the outside, for keeping essentials such as car keys safe, and a couple of open-top fabric pouches on the inside. It has a comfortable collar, which is high enough to keep breezes at bay, and a full-length zip. There is no chin protector, however, and it also lacks thumb loops, but the arms have smooth panels on the outside, which means they don’t bunch up so much as others when you pull on an outer layer.

Fleece jacket comparison table

Best fleece jacket comparison table Fleece jacket Price Weight Style Best use Alpkit Yakutian Jacket £50 (UK) 380g/13.4oz (men’s size L) Hardface fabric fleece jacket 4 season use: hiking, mountaineering, camping, skiing Montane Isotope Hoodie $90 (US) / £70 (UK) 383g / 13.5oz (men's); 323g / 11.4oz (women's) Hooded, thin fleece jacket 3 season use: scrambling, climbing, skiing, hiking Arc’teryx Kyanite hoody $179 (US) / £155 (UK) 425g / 15oz (men's)/365g / 12.9oz (women's) Standard fleece jacket 4 season use: mountaineering, hiking, climbing, skiing Páramo Enduro Fleece $240 (US) / £150 (UK) 436g / 15.4oz (men’s size L) Hooded, thin fleece jacket 3 season use: hiking, climbing, skiing, camping Mammut Innominata Light ML $99 (US) / £85 (UK) 325g/11.5oz (men's size L) Lightweight fleece jacket 3 season use: fastpacking, trail running, hiking, skiiing Outdoor Research Vigor Full-Zip Hoodie $99 (US) / £90 (UK) 340g/12oz (men’s size L) Hooded, lightweight fleece jacket 3 season use: fastpacking, trail running, hiking Helly Hansen Power Air Heat Grid Jacket $200 (US) / £150 (UK) 601g/21.16oz (men’s size L) Heavyweight, sustainable fleece jacket 4 season use: mountaineering, hiking, camping Klättermusen Balder Zip $200 (US) / £133 (UK) 380g/13.4oz (men’s size L) Wool, polyster and nylon fleece jacket 4 season use: mountaineering, climbing, hiking, camping Picture Organic Micro Jacket £130 (UK) / €135 (EU) 481g/16.96oz (men’s size L) Hooded fleece jacket made from 100% recycled polyester 4 season use: hiking, mountaineering, camping Sherpa Rolpa Jacket $60 (US) / £50 (UK) 312g/11oz (men’s size L) Lightweight, zippered fleece jacket 3 season use: trail running, fastpacking, hiking, climbing Revolution Race Fusion Fleece £55 (UK) 595g/20.98oz Heavyweight fleece jacket 4 season use: hiking, mountaineering, camping Decathlon Quechua thin fleece jacket MH520 $34.99 (US) / £19.99 (UK) 355g / 12.5oz Lightweight, recycled fleece jacket 3 season use: trail running, fastpacking, hiking, climbing Mountain Warehouse Men’s Relic Recycled Fleece Jacket $44.99 (US) / £59.99 (UK) / €69.99 (EU) 500g / 1lb 1.5oz Mid weight fleece jacket 3 season use: trail running, fastpacking, hiking, climbing

How we test fleece jackets

Our reviewers test fleece jackets in a range of environments and conditions, both as a midlayer and an outer layer. Features (including thermal properties, style, breathability, materials, comfort, pockets, hoods, zips) are tested against claims made by the brand, and we assess factors such as value for money, durability, functionality and environmental impact.

How to choose a fleece jacket

As with almost all outdoor kit, the best fleece jacket for you will depend on a number of factors – not least, when and where will you wear it. In addition, though the primary function of a fleece jacket is to provide insulation, this can be balanced with other factors such as weight, bulk, breathability and pack size.

As a rule of thumb, the thicker and heavier the fleece fabric, the warmer it will be. On the flipside, that will also generally make it less breathable. The best lightweight fleeces are ideal for summer adventures, when you're going to be moving faster and it's going to be warmer anyway. It will probably stay in your day pack until you hit cols, ridges and summits, but that's fine.

If you’ll be moving fast or tend to run hot, bear in mind that most heavyweight fleeces will be too warm for active use – though they’re great for standing around in the cold or if you're belaying during a climb. Numerous different types of fleece fabrics have also emerged, generally developed with one of two things in mind: to either increase the warmth for weight of the garment or to enhance its breathability, so it can be worn during high-output, energy-intensive activities.

Fabric type

A fleece will keep you cosy and warm even when it's a bit nippy (Image credit: Getty)

Originally, ‘fleece’ referred specifically to polar fleece, a synthetic fabric made from polyester. Today, however, a ‘fleece’ has become a catch-all term for pretty much any warm and cosy mid layer jacket that does the job of a traditional wool sweater, jumper or pullover. As such, you might find some ‘fleece jackets’ that aren’t actually made from polyester fleece at all, or which are a hybrid of synthetic and natural fibres (including wool).

Popular forms of Polyester fleece available now include classic polar fleece (in various weights), microfleece (tightly woven pile), gridded microfleece (with good breathability for active use), shearling/pile fleece (heavier weight), high-loft fleece (super-fluffy, offering the best warmth for weight), hardface/techface fleece (designed to prevent to pilling), Thermal Pro (developed by Polartec (opens in new tab), typically with a knitted face) and Power Air (also from Polartec, designed to counter the issue of microfibre shedding).

Design

While the fleece fabric type and weight primarily dictate the warmth and breathability of a fleece jacket, factors like construction and overall design also have an impact. Many of the best fleece jackets now utilise a zoned or hybrid construction. This means that panels of different weight fabrics are employed to make the garment more breathable or stretchy, resulting in greater comfort and better articulation for active use. You might find lightweight or stretch inserts used along the sides or under the arms of a jacket accordingly.

Features

Since they are primarily designed as mid layers, technical fleece jackets don’t always feature a hood, and some may not even have pockets. Obviously, these are less important if you’re wearing your fleece underneath a shell, since your outer layer is likely to have its own hood and pockets. Most fleeces that lack a hood still have a stand-up collar to help lock in core warmth though.

Of course, many users do prefer a fleece with a hood and pockets. A hood adds valuable insulation and can’t get lost or blow off your head, unlike a hiking hat. It is also easier to wear beneath a helmet. Hand or hip pockets are useful to keep hands warm as well as for storage for items like hiking gloves. So are zipped chest pockets or even arm pockets. These all add versatility, especially if wearing a fleece as a standalone layer.

Fleece jackets will have a full-length main zip. Fleece pullovers just have a quarter zip or a deeper half zip at the neck. Look for zips that are backed with a baffle, which helps to prevent draughts and also adds to overall comfort. Similarly, a chin guard at the top of the zip is always a welcome detail, preventing irritation.

Cuffs and hems should be close-fitting for optimum thermal efficiency. Some fleeces have elasticated cuffs and hems (or even a hem drawcord) to help lock in heat.

One feature that is commonly neglected are thumb loops. These can be used to help cuffs cover the wrists and stop the sleeves of your fleece from riding up, which is good in cold conditions. If you’re wearing liner gloves, thumb loops can also eliminate any exposed skin, which is great for winter mountaineering and snow sports.

Some fleeces come with no pockets, especially if designed to be part of a layering system (Image credit: Getty)

Weight and pack size

A fleece is generally worn on the hill rather than carried, but on warm days you may want to roll it up and stuff it in your backpack, so weight and pack size can be important considerations. On an expedition, you might want to stash your fleece in a dry bag with other spare clothes. They are blessedly warm on cold nights and can double up as a pillow.

A heavy and bulky fleece that takes up almost all the space in your pack and weighs you down is not particularly practical. That’s why warmth for weight and compressibility (or packability) are still important factors when looking for the best fleece jackets, even though fleece doesn’t offer the same performance in this regard as, say, a down ‘puffer’ jacket. The best lightweight fleeces combine performance with packability.

Fit

The thermal efficiency and comfort of a fleece is greatly influenced by how it fits. Loose fitting cuffs, hems and hoods can all leak heat, limiting warmth. Generally, the best fleece jackets should allow room for a base layer underneath but should be trim enough to fit underneath your windproof or waterproof shell. Technical fleeces are usually stretchy and close-fitting. If you plan to wear a fleece as casual clothing, you might want something a little more accommodating.