This technical Arc'teryx women's fleece leaves you room for layering and freedom of movement on your outdoor adventures, and it's a giant $60 off at Amazon right now

The Delta fleece is the Canadian brand's most technical, and it's only $140 right now

If you're planning on getting outdoors in any season, a good fleece is a must-have piece of kit and more serious treks and expeditions require a more technical fleece jacket that can hold up to the demands of your adventures.

Right now, you can pick up the Arc'teryx Delta Women's Fleece for just $140 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of 30% off the regular list price for this high performance mid layer.

Arc'teryx describes this model as its most technical fleece and it's important to note this isn't one of those cozy high pile fleeces you'll throw on for walking the dog. Made using durable, smooth-face Octa fleece, this jacket excels in great warmth-weight ratio while being constructed to hold up to the demands of rope and rock.

The Delta is known for its roomier fit, which makes it better for layering as the weather turns colder and means you can move freely when you're rock climbing and scrambling.

This deal applies to women's sizing in the Alpenglow, Soulsonic, Sequoia, and Forage colorways.

Of course if you want to wear this fleece for hiking, you'll need it to be breathable as well as warm, and fans say they're able to work up a sweat in it without getting clammy. Basically, the Delta also shines as a standalone warming layer at camp or on the move.

