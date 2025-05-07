The stylish-but-rugged Fjallraven Abisko tights are the most technical trekking leggings I've ever tested – grab yours for less than $85 at REI
These trekking tights are packed with surprising features and are extremely versatile, and they're 30% off right now
Technical hiking leggings are having a major moment on the trails, and leave it up to Scandi brand Fjallraven to come up with the most rugged of them all.
Right now, you can scoop up the awesome Fjallraven Abisko Tights for just $83.93 at REI. That's a big savings of 30% off the regular asking price for these high performing trail leggings, which are packing with surprising features.
I've been hiking in these tights for months and they're easily my favorite pair of hiking leggings. Not only does the body-hugging design look good, they offer a lot of protection against overgrown trails, rough rock and cold winds.
With practical pockets, you can stash all the gear you want close to hands a drawcord waistband makes them more versatile than some leggings.
This deal applies to the Patina Green colorway in all sizes.
Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on the Fjallraven Abisko Tights near you.
Fjallraven Abisko Tights: $120 $83.93 at REI
Save $36 Perfect for hiking and everyday outdoor life, the women's Fjallraven Abisko tights have a 7/8-length that pairs well with socks and boots. Plus, they're made from stretchy, wicking recycled polyester.
Anti abrasion panels on the seat and knees do feel a little odd at first, but I quickly got used to them and have been pleased with how breathable these tights are (in cool spring conditions anyway) and they dry quite quickly if you get caught in a shower.
If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best deals on the Fjallraven Abisko Tights where you are:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.