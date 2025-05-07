The stylish-but-rugged Fjallraven Abisko tights are the most technical trekking leggings I've ever tested – grab yours for less than $85 at REI

These trekking tights are packed with surprising features and are extremely versatile, and they're 30% off right now

Technical hiking leggings are having a major moment on the trails, and leave it up to Scandi brand Fjallraven to come up with the most rugged of them all.

Right now, you can scoop up the awesome Fjallraven Abisko Tights for just $83.93 at REI. That's a big savings of 30% off the regular asking price for these high performing trail leggings, which are packing with surprising features.

I've been hiking in these tights for months and they're easily my favorite pair of hiking leggings. Not only does the body-hugging design look good, they offer a lot of protection against overgrown trails, rough rock and cold winds.

With practical pockets, you can stash all the gear you want close to hands a drawcord waistband makes them more versatile than some leggings.

This deal applies to the Patina Green colorway in all sizes.

Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on the Fjallraven Abisko Tights near you.

Fjallraven Abisko Tights: $120 $83.93 at REI

Save $36 Perfect for hiking and everyday outdoor life, the women's Fjallraven Abisko tights have a 7/8-length that pairs well with socks and boots. Plus, they're made from stretchy, wicking recycled polyester.

Anti abrasion panels on the seat and knees do feel a little odd at first, but I quickly got used to them and have been pleased with how breathable these tights are (in cool spring conditions anyway) and they dry quite quickly if you get caught in a shower.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best deals on the Fjallraven Abisko Tights where you are: