Chattanooga bounces back from polluted past to become North America's first National Park City – but what does this mean?

Chattanooga in Tennessee has won its bid to become the first National Park City in the US.

The accolade comes after Chattanooga went from being one of North America's most polluted cities to one that boasts more that 70 parks and 35 miles of trails (not to mention the hundreds more that are just outside the city).

The two-year environmental renewal plan to turn Chattanooga around included the creation of expansive green spaces, investment in clean industries and a renewed focus on sustainability, IFLScience reports. .

Residents partied with music, food and dance to celebrate the news, but what does the National Park City title mean for them? And does it have anything to do with the National Park Service?

“We’ve used the National Park City movement to encourage folks to think about Chattanooga as a city in a park rather than a city with some parks,” Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said in a YouTube video.

"The outdoors is our competitive advantage in Chattanooga. It's at the heart of our story of revitalization and it's at the core of our identity. We've always known how special Chattanooga's connection to the outdoors is, and now it's going to be recognized around the world."

According to the National Park City Foundation, a London-based charity and grassroots movement supporting cities around the world to be greener, healthier and wilder, 'National Park Cities are not National Parks. But they are inspired by them'.

On the website, the Foundation reveals that: 'National Park Cities work together for better lives, health and wellbeing, relationships with nature, responsible consumption, improved places, habitats, air, water, sea and land, and time outdoors, culture, art, playing, walking, and cycling'.

In its National Park City charter, Chattanooga officials have set out how the city plans to deliver 'unrivaled access to nature, a culture of outdoor activity, environmental stewardship and education'.

Currently Chattanooga offers more than 35 miles of trails for walking, running and biking. The South Chickamauga Creek Greenway is 12 miles of paved trail and boardwalks that winds through wetlands and forests and passes canoe launches on the Tennessee river. Stringer's Ridge is 7 miles of natural path with stunning city views and some sections designed for experienced hikers, bikers and trail runners. It's the home of the annual Scenic City Trail Half Marathon.

Chattanooga is the third city in the world to be designated a National Park City. In 2019, London in the UK won the title, and Adelaide in Australia followed in 2021.

City leaders hope the status will result in increased funding and opportunities to develop green and outdoor initiatives.