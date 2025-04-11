Make your plans now! Here's the exact date you can get into every US National Park for free

To celebrate the first day of National Park Week, all US parks will be free to enter on Sunday, April 19

Make your plans and mark your calendar; in just over a week, you can visit any of America's iconic National Parks free of charge.

On Sunday, April 19, all of America's 63 National Parks will be free to enter in celebration of the first day of National Park Week. The annual celebration highlights the natural beauty and importance of National Parks across the United States.

Alongside a free visit, children can celebrate National Park Week by signing up for the junior ranger program. Little adventurers can mimic park rangers and take part in fun activities to learn about the History of America's national parks.

The first day of National Park Week is the second of six opportunities for visitors to see the unspoiled wilderness of America's National Parks free of charge this year.

Following the US public holiday schedule, the remaining free admission days are as follows:

June 19 – Juneteenth National Independence Day

– Juneteenth National Independence Day August 4 – Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day

– Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day September 27 – National Public Lands Day

– National Public Lands Day November 11 – Veterans Day

With parks dotted across the nation, there are plenty of opportunities to experience the American wilderness for free on Sunday.

Some parks, like the rugged Great Basin National Park in Nevada and the ancient Redwood National Park in California, are free to visit all year round, but most parks charge admission fees that vary by park.

Ordinarily, you'll need to fork up $20 to see the stunning valleys and towering peaks of Yosemite National Park if you're entering on foot and $35 per car for the week if you want to park, but on Sunday the 19th you can save that money and treat yourself to more ice cream once you're inside the park.