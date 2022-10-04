Amazon Prime Early Access Garmin deals: what to expect in the October sale
Amazon is holding a second sales event for Prime members, and we'll be rounding up all the best Garmin deals
You're in the right place to find all the best deals on Garmin watches, sat-nav systems, and cycle computers in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. This two-day event, which is new for 2022, will give you a chance to snap up a Garmin device for less ahead of Black Friday, and we'll be hand-picking the best offers to save you the effort of searching around.
Amazon Prime Early Access will take place on October 11 and 12, with deals expected to start at midnight. We're expecting to see steep discounts on some of the best Garmin watches, and there might even be some deals on new devices that launched this year,
Unlike Black Friday deals, these offers will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers, so you'll need to sign up for an account in advance to get the lowest prices. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) that will cover the Early Access event. If you don't want to carry on afterwards, you can cancel before the first payment. You'll also get extras like free delivery, access to Prime Music, and TV and movie streaming. Not sure you want to commit? You can always cancel within the first month.
It's possible that other retailers will spring into action with their own sales events to compete with Amazon, so we'll also bring you any deals from elsewhere that beat Amazon's Prime Early Access prices.
When the big day rolls around we'll also be rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day camping deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.
Can't wait until the Amazon Prime Early Access sale? We've rounded up the best deals on a range of Garmin watches for you right here, with offers in your region updated daily.
FAQ
When is Amazon Prime Early Access?
The Amazon Prime Early Access sale takes place on October 11 and 12, 2022. It's new this year, and it remains to be seen whether it becomes a regular annual event or just a one-off.
How long does Amazon Prime Early Access last?
The Prime Early Access sale will last 48 hours, from midnight October 11.
When does Amazon Prime Early Access end?
Amazon Prime Early Access will end at 23:59 on October 12, 48 hours after it started, with most products expected to return to their original prices at midnight. We've seen some deals continue longer after Amazon Prime Day events, but the vast majority finish as soon as the event is over.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
