"Let this flag fly higher than hate" – Yosemite LGBTQ+ climbers display transgender pride flag on El Capitan following controversial update on National Park Service website

A group of activist climbers from the LGBTQ+ community have unfurled the Trans flag on El Capitan, the iconic rock formation in Yosemite National Park.

The flag, measuring 55ft by 35ft (16.8 x 10.7m) flew for 90 minutes on May 19, before it was taken down. It's said to be the largest flag ever to be displayed on the world-famous rock-climbing destination.

Trans is Natural, a group of trans, queer and allied climbers, is said to have hung the trans pride flag in an act of solidarity and resistance following the removal of referrals to 'transgender' and 'intersex' people from US government websites. This includes the National Park Service Stonewall Monument website. The Stonewall Monument is the first US monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights and history.

They displayed the blue, pink and white flag beneath Heart Ledges.

Pattie Gonia, drag performer and environmentalist and one of the demonstration’s lead organizers, revealed in an Instagram post on her feed that they did it "to prove a point that trans is natural".

A post shared by Pattie Gonia (@pattiegonia) A photo posted by on

"The Trump administration and transphobes would love to have you believe that being trans is unnatural. But species that can transition sexes can be found on every continent and every ocean on planet Earth," she says in an emotive reel.

"So, call it a protest, call it a celebration. We are bringing elevation to liberation. They tried to erase us from government websites and education systems and libraries, so we raised this flag higher than ever before so every trans person knows that they have people that love them in their corner.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The people united will never be defeated."

The demonstration comes as funding cuts to the National Park Service continue to impact operations. Earlier this month former NPS directors raised serious concerns about the future of the national parks in a letter to the US Department of the Interior after threat emerged of further cost-cutting measures.

And in the Grand Canyon, trekkers have been warned not to rely on rescue teams due to staff shortages.

What is the Trans flag?

The Transgender flag, designed in 1999 by trans woman Monica Helms, is one of the three flags recognized by the LGBTQ+ community. It is made up of three horizontal stripes: light blue, pink, and white.

The pink and blue colors are those traditionally associated with boys and girls, while the white represents people who are intersex, transitioning, or who don't identify with a traditional gender.