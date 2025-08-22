The top-rated Nemo Tensor All-Season Ultralight Sleeping Pad is a bargain right now in REI's Labor Day sale – grab yours for under $150

This warm sleeping pad is perfect as the weather cools, and it's 25% off

The end of summer is sadly in our sights, but if you have no intention of letting the weather get in the way of your camping plans, you're going to need a warmer sleeping pad.

Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Nemo Tensor All-Season Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad for just $149.89 at REI. That's a rare savings of 25% off this sleeping pad, which REI customers give a perfect 5 stars.

This deal is part of REI's massive Labor Day sale going on through September 1 with up to 30% off some of the best hiking and camping equipment.

The Tensor All-Season Ultralight has an impressive R-value of 5.4 and features the brand's proprietary Spaceframe baffle design, which utilizes low-stretch fabric trusses to create stable support and offer just the right amount of give for a great night's sleep.

This deal apples to both the regular and regular mummy sizing, while you can also makes savings on the wide and long versions if you want a bit more real estate.

If you're not in the US, scroll to the bottom of this article for the best Nemo Tensor sleeping pad deals where you live.

Nemo Tensor All-Season Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad: $199.95 $149.89 at REI

Save $50 With a 5.4 R-value, this sleeping pad offers greater warmth for 4-season use. Its durable construction is stable, supportive and quiet for a restful night's sleep.

The regular mummy sizing weighs just 14oz but inflates to give you 3.5in of loft and keep you well off rough ground. The included Vortex pump sack provides easy and fast inflation, saves your breath at elevation and minimizes moisture entering the pad.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Nemo Tensor sleeping pad deals where you are.