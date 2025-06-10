Yosemite bans large flags after climbers protest Trump cuts using upside down Stars and Stripes and rig Trans Pride flag to El Capitan

Yosemite National Park has banned climbers from rigging large flags to wilderness fixtures in the park, after a series of protests in the past few months.

An update to the Yosemite Superintendent’s Compendium, which lists park guidelines, says visitors are no longer allowed to "hang or otherwise affix to any natural or cultural feature, or display so as to cover any natural or cultural feature, any banner, flag, or sign larger than 15 square feet".

The update says the ruling is needed to "preserve the value of wilderness character" and "maintain public safety".

The ban applies to all designated wilderness areas, which make up 94% of the park in total.

The move comes days after a group of climbers from the LGBTQ+ community unfurled a 55ft by 35ft (16.8 x 10.7m) Trans Pride flag on Yosemite's El Capitan.

Activists from the Trans is Natural campaign group say they hung the flag in solidarity and resistance after references to transgender and intersex people were removed from government websites.

On Instagram, organizer Pattie Gonia said: "They tried to erase us from government websites and education systems and libraries, so we raised this flag higher than ever before so every trans person knows that they have people that love them in their corner."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In February, climbers pulled a similar stunt to protest large-scale government cuts to the National Park Service, unveiling a similarly huge upside-down American flag near El Cap's Horsetail Falls.

And in June 2024, the site was used for hang a sizable 'Stop the Genocide' banner, displayed in protest of ongoing Israeli military action in Palestine.

Climbers protest Trump administration cuts with an upside-down US flag (Image credit: Getty Images)

The move has been met with anger from activists, who say it's unnecessary and politically motivated.

Climber Miranda Oakley, who helped display the 'Stop the Genocide' flag, told Climbing.com: “It’s hard to believe that it would actually cause any safety issues greater than what we see every day in Yosemite."

"I wonder if there would be the same ban if those flags or banners were less controversial, like if they said ‘Go Rangers’ or ‘Go America.'”