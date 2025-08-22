Rescue efforts abandoned after 20-day search for Minnesota man in the Wyoming wilderness - “the most optimistic survival odds have run out”
Rescuers have deployed ground teams, helicopters, planes, and dogs in their hunt for the missing trekker
Rescuers in Wyoming have abandoned their 20-day hunt for a missing Minnesota man after concluding that his "most optimistic survival odds have run out".
Grant Gardner was last seen at the end of July, before embarking on a planned three-day hike in the Big Horn National Forest. Alarm bells were raised on August 1, when he failed to return from his trek in the Misty Moon Lake area, where he planned to scale the 13,171ft (4,015m) Cloud Peak.
Gardner contacted his wife on July 29 to confirm that he had summited the mountain, but hasn't been heard from since. Rescuers have now decided to end their lengthy search efforts, which included the use of helicopters, planes, ground teams, and dogs.
"In consultation with family members, I have made the heartbreaking and difficult decision to suspend active search and rescue operations for Mr. Gardner," Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn said in a statement .
"Our teams have exhausted all resources and personnel over the last 20 days. With weather conditions and other factors updated in our search models, we have to face the reality that the most optimistic survival odds have run out.”
The lengthy search efforts were hampered by violent winds, lightning, thunder, and challenging terrain at altitude.
“It should be noted conditions are extreme and very challenging, at least two rescuers have suffered medical conditions, and have had to receive medical care," an earlier Sheriff's Office report read.
