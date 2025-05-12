"No hike is worth your life" – warnings issued as 1 hiker dies, 4 rescued from Arizona trail

The hiker died from "heat-related issues" as temperatures reached nearly 100 degrees

One hiker died and four others were rescued in what has been described as a heat-related emergency on an Arizona trail.

Officials from Superstition Fire and Medical District say crews responded to a call for mountain rescue on Sunday afternoon. A group of five hikers had reportedly been hiking on the Wave Cave Trail in the Superstition Wilderness 50 miles east of Phoenix when a 33-year-old male experienced a heat-related medical emergency.

Other members of the party reportedly attempted CPR but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

"Tragically, this mountain rescue resulted in one fatality," writes the SFMD.

The other hikers were escorted down by UTV and refused transport to the hospital, according to SFMD.

Temperatures in the area were set to reach nearly 100F (37.7C) on Sunday, and the incident has prompted officials to issue warnings to other hikers, with SFMD writing: "As temperatures climb, so does the risk. Heat illness can set in fast, even for experienced hikers."

Temperatures in the area were set to reach nearly 100F (37.7C) on Sunday (Image credit: Superstition Fire & Medical District / Facebook)

The department goes on to remind hikers that heat exhaustion or heat stroke can occur in under an hour.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Most heat deaths happen on trails between 10am and 4pm, the hottest part of the day."

Some Arizona officials have taken to closing trails when Extreme Heat Warnings have been issued, but last summer, a 10-year-old boy died after a four-hour hike in triple-digit temperatures in South Mountain Park and Preserve. Last month, a large group of hikers, including 25 children with additional needs, required rescue from the Hot Springs trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area in scorching temperatures

If you are hiking in hot weather this summer, officials remind you to carry a liter of water for every hour you plan to be on the trail, to always hike with a companion and be aware of the symptoms of heatstroke.

"If you feel dizzy, nauseous, stop sweating, or become confused, get help immediately. Please stay safe and plan wisely. No hike is worth your life."

Learn more in our article on hiking in hot weather.