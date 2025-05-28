Good news at last for wild swimmers? UK water company bosses hit with record £123m fine after 'failing to protect the environment', polluting rivers and lakes with raw sewage

After years of rising pollution levels in UK wild waters there is finally some good news for open water swimmers. Thames Water, the largest water management company in the UK, has been hit with the biggest fine ever from regulator Ofwat following two major investigations.

It has been fined £104.5 million for breaches of rules relating to its wastewater operations, which saw dangerous levels of pollution regularly being discharged into rivers. And it's been fined an extra £18.2 million for breaking rules related to dividend payments, which saw shareholders receive large payouts that were "undeserved".

Oftwat has said the fines are to be paid by the company and its investors, and not by customers.

The regulator's investigation into how the company was managing its treatment works and wastewater network uncovered "failings that have amounted to a significant breach of the company’s legal obligations, which has caused an unacceptable impact on the environment and customers", Ofwat announced in a release.

Thames Water outflow pipes direct wastewater into rivers when the sewer system is overwhelmed (stock image) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Releasing raw sewage poses significant risk to the environment and human health for those swimming in a river or sea where sewage is being discharged.

The fines come following years of criticism and campaigning by activists and charities who have shone a light on the repeated discharges and leaks that have polluted the UK's wild waters.

Earlier this month, an open water swimming company, responsible for multiple river races, closed following a huge drop in entrant numbers caused by concern about water safety.

A study in 2024, found the level of pollution in the Thames to be "tens of thousands of times what it should be". Along with fertilizer and pesticides, the Thames is heavily polluted by the billions of gallons of untreated sewage released by water management company Thames Water every year.

Despite new tech being implemented by water companies in the UK to inform wild swimmers about real-time water quality, campaigners say it is not enough.

The future of Thames Water

James Wallace, CEO of campaign group River Action, said about the fines: “What a miserable mess. Thames Water poured sewage into our rivers for nearly 300,000 hours last year while racking up over £22 billion in debt. It has ripped off customers, damaged the environment, and failed to invest in solutions.

“At last, we are seeing a government using the law and punishing a major polluter. But nothing will change unless the privatization of Thames Water stops. The Secretary of State...must now put this failing company into Special Administration and restructure its ownership and governance so it can be owned by and operated for public benefit. Only then will the River Thames and customers see an end to pollution for profit.”

Earlier this month, the boss of Thames Water, Chris Weston, told Government ministers that the survival of the company depended on Ofwat being lenient over penalties. However, critics blame excessive payouts to executives and shareholders, rather than investment in improving infrastructure, for the company's financial troubles.

Less than two weeks ago, company bosses admitted they planned to use part of a £3 billion bailout loan to pay huge bonuses to top executives. The company has since said that the payouts have been "paused" but has not clarified whether any bonus payments had already been made.