Terrifying video shows rockfall narrowly missing swimmers at popular Utah waterfall - visitors warned "this is not a backyard swimming pool"
Bureau of Land Management officials posted the video after the near miss by large rocks falling from the cliffs at Lower Calf Creek Falls
Two swimmers narrowly escaped being hit by rockfall at a popular Utah waterfall. The incident was caught on camera by family members and has been shared by the Utah Bureau of Land Management in a bid to warn others of the dangers that exist at the swimming spot.
In the video, which you can view below, two swimmers are seen plunging under the surface of the water just a split second before at least a dozen boulders rain down from above, landing all around them.
The incident took place at Lower Calf Creek Falls, reached via a six-mile hike within the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. The BLM says that while no one was harmed in this incident, there have been injuries here in the past, including a visitor last year who had to be evacuated by helicopter after being struck.
"We are working hard to assess the situation and figure out how to reduce the risk,” says National Monument Manager Ade Nelson.
The BLM explains that because of an overhang at the top of the cliff above the pool, falling rocks can land a substantial distance away from the base of the cliff.
“Outdoor recreation can be inherently unpredictable. This is not a backyard swimming pool, but rather a remote and natural place."
The news occurs less than two weeks after two were killed and three were hospitalized after a massive rockslide struck hikers at Banff National Park.
Waterfall safety
Falling rocks are just one of many dangers that exist when swimming in waterfalls. Earlier this month, three hikers drowned after jumping into a California waterfall and failing to resurface, and Olympic National Park officials are still trying to recover the body of a teenage hiker who lost his footing and drowned in Sol Duc Falls.
The best way to keep yourself safe around waterfalls is to stay out of the water and on the trail. Read our articles on waterfall safety and open water swimming safety for more tips.
