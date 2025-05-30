"A serious water to land shoe" - Our expert took these versatile Keen sandals on the trails and had a blast, and we've found them for almost 25% off

Take to the trails in these Keen hiking sandals

With warm weather finally here, now is the perfect time to head to the coast and get trekking in something lightweight and breathable, like Keen's Newport H2 sandals, which are now available for just $97.73 at REI.

This versatile pair combines the comfort and stability of top-notch hiking shoes with a lightweight, quick-drying build for use under the waves.

The lightweight polyester uppers are lined with hydrophobic foam to maximize comfort whether you're splashing around in the water or hiking through the hills. Underneath, Keen's own carbon-rubber outsoles are designed to keep you from slipping over on wet surfaces and rough paths.

Hiking expert Julia Clarke was very impressed by the Newport H2s, which she described as "an obvious choice for anyone looking for a serious water-to-land shoe," in her review for Advnture.

After many miles of trekking on wet and dry land, Julia was particularly keen on their breathability and quick-drying nature.

"I’d expect these shoes to be breathable, since they’re sandals, and I’m pleased to report they are," she said.

"Of course, my feet got more wet in them when passing through boggy sections than they might in hiking boots, but they also dry quickly too."

The Newport H2 sandals are also available in women's sizes for their list price of $130.

Men's Keen Newport H2 hiking sandals: $130 $97.73 at REI

Save $32 These versatile hiking sandals are great for trekking near the coast. Their lightweight polyester uppers are breathable enough for hot-weather hiking and dry quickly after a dip in the sea.

