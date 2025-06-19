Infrared rays, biodegradable neoprene and recycled fabrics - Zone3 launches cutting edge open water swimming range that it claims includes "one of the best wetsuits in the world"

Open water gear has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and now Zone3 is taking the next step, with a range of kit that's greener, sleeker, and aims to please swimmers of all levels.



There's a lot to get excited about in the new range, so click through the jump links below to skip ahead for more detail or just keep scrolling...

Vanquish-X Limited Edition wetsuit - a top of the range wetsuit brimming with new tech that's designed to keep you swimming harder, faster and for longer.

2025 Aspire wetsuit - redesigned for 2025, this mid-range suit is now made from biodegradable B-prene material and with a refined fit based on athlete and customer feedback.

Active-Flex wetsuit - a multi-use wetsuit aimed at people dipping their toe into water sports for the first time. it features a Yulex natural rubber chest panel for core insulation and is easier to get on and off than smoothskin swim-specific wetsuits.

Thermotech changing robe - a high performance robe designed for the worst conditions. We think the fully waterproof outer lined with Sherpa fleece will appeal to winter wild swimmers.

Active-Flex changing robe - with a budget-friendly price point, slimmer fit, and less bulk than other robes, the Active-Flex is designed with packability in mind, without sacrificing technical features.

Microfiber changing robe - if you're a summer-only swimmer or festival goer, then this may be the best option for you. Super light, quick drying, and budget friendly, it may be simple, but it ticks a lot of boxes.

Vanquish-X Limited Edition wetsuit

The Vanquish-X Limited Edition wetsuit is described by the brand as "arguably one of the best wetsuits in the world" and there's certainly a lot to recommend it (Image credit: Zone3)

Star of the new season is the Vanquish-X Limited Edition, a top of the range wetsuit designed for serious open water event swimmers and triathletes. The limited edition suit includes Bio-Rubber material on the back lumber and front thighs, that Zone3 says improves blood flow and reduces fatigue build up in the legs, and an Alpha Titanium lining on the upper body to improve warmth and circulation.

It features a 1mm X-10 Extreme Shoulder Panel for range of movement, Body Rotation Enhancement tech in the chest to improve distance per stroke, and Cool-Spot forearm panels to improve feel and catch in the water.

It's a high tech suit and that comes at a price, with the brand calling it "arguably one of the best wetsuits in the world", but for swimmers who want to tackle the longest distances and the hardest races, it may well prove worth it.



The Vanquish-X Limited Edition is available now for $1233.70 (US) or £999 (UK). It comes with a free Transition backpack, Venator-X goggles and silicone swim cap.

What is Bio-Rubber?

If you've never heard of Bio-Rubber before you're not alone, but it sounds like a winner to us. Zone3 says its a cutting edge material that collects energy from the atmosphere and re-emits it for absorption into the body.

Made from synthetic rubber, in a honeycomb structure and sandwiched between a technical woven thread, it actually emits infrared rays into the body, changing the way the wearer feels warmth.

The company says the material is proven to increase blood flow by opening the capillaries, reducing lactic acid and fatigue build up in the leg muscles - particularly important for triathletes about to jump on a bike after their swim, but equally useful for long distance open water swimmers churning out the miles.

2025 Aspire wetsuit

The Aspire wetsuit is now made from biodegradable neoprene and boasts a whole host of other technical features (Image credit: Zone3)

The Aspire wetsuit has been redesigned for 2025, and now uses biodegradable 'B-prene' Yamamoto neoprene, derived from limestone. That means that, when it reaches the end of its life, it can biodegrade entirely in landfill, unlike suits made from petrochemical-derived neoprene. Zone3 says it's the only brand in the world currently working with Yamamoto on swim wetsuits.

The Aspire features thinner sensory catch panels on the forearms to help swimmers feel the water and get more power out of their stroke (Image credit: Zone3)

The 2025 Aspire features an SCS nano coating, designed to reduce drag, body rotation enhancement panel (also seen in the Vanquish-X Limited Edition), sensory catch forearm panels and Silk-X lining and Pro Speed cuffs, aimed at speeding up transitions for triathletes. We have an Aspire wetsuit on test at the moment, so look out for a review once we've put it through its paces, but we can already attest that it is really easier to get on and off than other wetsuits we've tried.

The Aspire costs $973.70 (US) or £549 (UK) from Zone3.

Active-Flex wetsuit

The Active-Flex suit is designed for newer swimmers and those trying out other water sports for the first time (Image credit: Zone3)

Newbies to wild swimming and water sports probably don't want to drop a thousand-plus dollars on a wetsuit, even if they are planning to enter an event the same year.

The new Active-Flex wetsuit is designed for people just starting out and, unlike smoothskin wetsuits, it won't get grated by the surface of a paddleboard or surfboard. There are also strategically-placed orange panels for added open water safety, and reinforced knee panels for use in board sports.

While dedicated open water suits tend to be designed for maximum leg floatation, which helps speed up a swimmer's freestyle stroke, the Active-Flex has thinner neoprene in the legs and a large gusset panel to allow legs to stay submerged. This makes it far easier to swim breaststroke wearing it. It's also easier to get on and off than smoothskin suits as the fabric tends to be stretchier.

It's available for £189 (UK only).

Thermotech changing robe

The Thermotech changing robe (shown center) is the most technical robe available from Zone3 and is designed to keep you warm and dry in the harshest conditions (Image credit: Zone3)

Like many of the best changing robes, the Thermotech is packed with features that we love to see. The lining and outer shell are made from recycled polyester, with the outer treated with a Bionic-Finish Eco® coating to keep it waterproof.

The zip is covered with a storm flap and poppers to keep the wind and rain out, and the cuffs are fully adjustable. It has five pockets for storage, two of which are zipped - one inner and one outer. This may not seem much of a big deal, but most changing robes only have one zipped pocket, so we think this is a welcome addition. The hood is over-sized, so it should easily fit over your favorite beanie during the colder season, and is adjustable.

The robe is lined with Sherpa fleece, to wick away moisture quickly and keep you cozy once you're out of the water.

We have a Thermotech robe on test right now, so check back for a full review soon. It's available for £155 (UK only) and comes in sizes S to XL.

Active-Flex changing robe

The Microfiber changing robe and Active-Flex changing robes are both more packable than a typical changing robe (Image credit: Zone3)

The Active-Flex changing robe is a slimmer cut than the Thermotech, and is designed to be more packable, so if you're after a technical robe you can still stuff in your dry bag, this is worth a look.

Like the Thermotech, it's made from recycled polyester and has a water-resistant outer shell, Sherpa fleece lining, adjustable hood and four pockets.

The Active-Flex changing robe costs £99 (UK only), in sizes XS to XL.

Microfiber changing robe

The Microfiber changing robe is designed to stuff into your backpack before heading to the beach (Image credit: Zone3)

Sometimes less is more when it comes to water sports kit. If you're a warm weather water baby, or simply want something super packable for your wild swimming adventures, then Zone3's microfiber changing robe could be a good fit.

Zone3 says it's quick drying, light, and features a spacious hood and large front pocket. It also comes in its own carry case, so you can pack it down extra small.

It should also appeal to festival goers, with a wallet-friendly list price of £29 (UK only) and comes in khaki or black and grey (shown above).