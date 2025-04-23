"Uncertainty and confusion" - coroner calls for regulation of open water events after man's death at lake swim

Open water swimming has become increasingly popular in the UK and elsewhere

A coroner in the United Kingdom has called for greater regulation of open water events after a 55-year-old man died while taking part in an organized swim.

Joel Kenneth Ineson drowned in Hetton Lyons Park in Sunderland on June 1, 2023 after suffering a cardiac event during the paid-for swim. He was first reported missing after failing to return home and his body wasn't found until hours later.

Now, senior coroner David Place is urging the government to take action to stop future deaths of a similar nature.

In his report about the prevention of future deaths, Place warned that the sport did not have sufficient safety measures or oversight to keep up with its growing popularity.

Although he said safety issues at the organized session did not cause Ineson's death, "the evidence highlighted uncertainty and confusion with regard to responsibility for aspects of safety measures," according to Place's report.

“Some participants did not receive a safety briefing, there was a lack of knowledge about the competency of swimmers, and no understanding of how many people were in the water at any one time."

The lake at Hetton Lyons Park in Sunderland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Place also noted a lack of formal safety measures. Without an established UK body, he said organized open water swimming sessions currently have no specific requirements around risk assessments and emergency strategies.

"It became clear in evidence that the activity does not require a licence from the Adventure Activities Licensing Authority and can be undertaken and/or organised by anyone without regulation," he continued.

The report, which addresses British lawmakers directly, has now been sent to Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, and CEO of the Health and Safety Executive, Sarah Newton. They have until June 5 to issue a formal response.

"In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths, and I believe you have the power to take such action," wrote Place.

Open water swimming safety

Open water swimming is a fast-growing sport in the UK and elsewhere. It boasts a great many physical and mental benefits, but can also be dangerous. If you're keen to take a dip, think ahead and make sure that you're well prepared.

Check the water quality - Rivers, lakes, seas, and ponds can host harmful pollutants like E. coli and toxic infestations like blue green algae, socheck the water quality before taking a dip in any open water. You can do this using the How's My Waterway map in the US and the Surfers against Sewage map in the UK.

- Rivers, lakes, seas, and ponds can host harmful pollutants like E. coli and toxic infestations like blue green algae, socheck the water quality before taking a dip in any open water. You can do this using the How's My Waterway map in the US and the Surfers against Sewage map in the UK. Watch out for currents - Coastal rip currents and strong river currents can carry you off course if you're not careful. Ensure that you know how to spot one. If you're caught in a strong current, swim parallel to the shore until it peters out.

If you're swimming on the coast, familiarize yourself with local flag systems (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prepare for conditions - The best wild swimming gear is comfortable and easy to swim in, so you can stay in the water for as long as you please. If you're too cold, don't be afraid to get out and warm yourself up in something insulating like a changing robe.

- The best wild swimming gear is comfortable and easy to swim in, so you can stay in the water for as long as you please. If you're too cold, don't be afraid to get out and warm yourself up in something insulating like a changing robe. Wade in safely - Wade in carefully and slowly - never jump. Open water is often murky, so it can be unclear where the bottom is. You could also land on something sharp or disturb the wildlife.

- Wade in carefully and slowly - never jump. Open water is often murky, so it can be unclear where the bottom is. You could also land on something sharp or disturb the wildlife. Don't go alone - You don't want to be alone in an emergency, so bring a friend or join up with a local open swimming organization.

For a more open water safety tips, check out our expert guide.