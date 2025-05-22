Better features, faster drying time, and bold new colorways - Voited launches upgraded versions of its changing robe and poncho after feedback from cold water swimmers

Voited's changewear has always done a great job of standing up to chilly breezes, cold rain and frigid morning mists. Now the brand has relaunched two of its popular outdoor garments with new and improved features.

First comes the Drycoat 3.0, which answers demand for the cocooning nature of a warm changing robe but with a more streamlined look . The design team have removed the back slit to provide a sleeker silhouette and better protection against the elements.

Voited's Drycoat 3.0 has a more streamlined look than its previous iteration (Image credit: Voited)

Other upgrades include more secure storage: the side cargo pockets have been swapped out for inside zippered pockets with protective flaps to keep essentials safe and dry. The microfleece lining is now fast-drying to help get you dry quicker while still feeling cozy feel against your skin. The robe has also been given a fresh look, with pastel colors and check-patterned panels incorporated in the designs.

Reassuringly, the Drycoat 3.0 still features 100% recycled Ripstop fabrics. It's insulated and water-repellent with a CloudTouch lumbar insulation panel and multi-layered construction. There's an adjustable stormproof hood and durable zip for reliable weather protection. It's also machine washable.

The Voited Drycoat 3.0 is available online now, comes in sizes XS to XL in seven different colorways and costs $155 / £150.

Voited's Ponchos in Olive and Blue Dancer (Image credit: Voited)

Voited's Outdoor Poncho 3.0 has also been upgraded, with a quick-drying interior made up of a waffle-patterned microfibre fleece for super-fast moisture-wicking. It's also been given a glow-up with bold new colorways.

Like the Drycoat 3.0, it is water-repellent and windproof and made from recycled Ripstop fabrics. This robe, however, is lightweight and packable – you can fold it down into a pillow that's perfect for travel, vanlife and outdoor use. It also has a fleece-lined kangaroo pocket at the front with top zip to keep accessories safe and your hands warm.

The Outdoor Poncho 3.0 is available online now, comes in sizes XS/S to L/XL in six different colorways and costs $119 / £95.

We'll be reviewing it soon, so look out for updates here.