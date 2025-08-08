"You can count on it for years" – the sturdy Gerber Gear Swagger Folding Pocket Knife just dropped below $25 at Amazon
If you're spending time outdoors, you never know when you'll need to trim, pry, sharpen or whittle, and a good blade is key. Among the great pocket knife makers, Portland-based Gerber Gear is one of the heavyweights, known for its high-quality blades, and right now, you can grab the popular Gerber Gear Swagger Folding Pocket Knife for just $24.94 on Amazon.
That's a massive 41% off this highly-rated camping knife, which receives an average of 4.4 stars among customers and makes a great gift.
"This Gerber you can count on for years," writes one reviewer, who calls it the best knife they've ever purchased.
This pocket knife weighs 4.4oz and has a 3.25in stainless steel G10 blade built to stand the test of time for your outdoor adventures, and designed for Every Day Carry.
The Swagger uses an assisted opening that makes it safer to use, and while some reviewers note that it's a little stiff the first few tries, it soon loosens up and becomes pleasingly easy to open with just one hand.
This simple but essential camping knife comes with a lifetime warranty and is perfect for camping, hunting, bushcraft and just opening packages at home.
