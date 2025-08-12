Gourmet backpacker? You'll love this top-rated Santoku Knife Set from GSI Outdoors, and it's under $10 right now

Are your backcountry kitchen skills in high demand? You're going to need a proper knife for cheffing it up at camp, and we've found a deal just for you.

Right now, you can grab the highly rated GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set for only $9.57 at Steep and Cheap. That's a massive 40% off the regular asking price for this gourmet prep set that's perfect for camping and backpacking.

With an average rating of 4.7 stars, this knife set is praised for its sturdy construction and usefulness outdoors. The sharp, stainless steel blade is 8.25in in length, making it more useful than your pocket knife for slicing and dicing and comes with a protective sheath, rolling cutting board, and mesh bag to pack it all away so you can stash it in your backpack when you're on the go.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on camping knives where you are.

GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set: $15.95 $9.57 at Steep and Cheap

Save $60 Dice fragrant onions, slice through juicy tomatoes and halve fluffy bagels with the handy GSI Outdoors Santoku knife set.

Not in the US? These are today's best deals on camping knives where you are: