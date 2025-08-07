"Stay out of the woods": Canadian province bans hiking due to elevated wildfire risk, introduces fines of $25,000 for violations

Hiking, camping, fishing and use of ATVs in the woods may be off limits for several months

Officials in Nova Scotia have banned hiking in the woods due to concerns of wildfire risk in the province. The move follows a full fire ban already in place.

Frontcountry camping in designated campgrounds is still permitted, but any hiking, camping, fishing or use of ATVs has been banned on trail systems through woods in provincial Crown land, including municipal parks. The ban is in place until October 15 or until conditions change, and violators may be fined $25,000.

At a press conference on Tuesday, August 5, Premier Tim Houston said he's "losing sleep" about more than 700 wildfires currently burning across the country.

“We are telling Nova Scotians to stay out of the woods."

The weather forecast for the province continues to call for hot, dry conditions.

The CBC reports that the sudden decision has left campers, commuters and municipalities scrambling to react.

If you're spending time in an area affected by wildfires this summer, read our articles on wildfire safety and hiking in wildfire smoke before heading outside.

