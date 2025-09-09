Get ready for rainy days on the trails with a whopping $119 off this popular Gore-Tex jacket from Arc'teryx

The seasons are changing, and the shorter, rainy days of fall are well on their way. If you're anything like us, you'll be looking forward to a few lengthy hikes in the fall conditions and checking your wardrobe to ensure you've got the right gear.

Along with a dependable pair of hiking boots, decent hiking pants, and some sturdy trekking poles, you'll need a trail-ready waterproof jacket to keep you warm and dry when the heavens inevitably open.

If your old jacket is looking a little tired, now could be the perfect time to invest in a new one, as we've found an epic deal on a dependable Gore-Tex model from Arc'teryx.

The men's Arc'teryx Beta is a trail-ready jacket with plenty of protection from the elements, and it's now available for just $280.93 at REI in the Trail Magic and Soulsonic colorways.

It's made from a combination of plain weave recycled nylon and 3-layer 80-denier Gore-Tex expanded polyethylene, designed to ward off heavy rain and cold winds in the wilderness. It's further waterproofed by an FC0 durable water repellent (DWR) finish.

Along with its weatherproofing, the Beta jacket was built with comfort in mind. Its regular fit and articulated patterning are designed to optimize movement and mobility as you navigate tricky trails.

Arc'teryx men's Beta Jacket: $400 $280.93 at REI

Save $119 This popular Arc'teryx jacket combines Gore-Tex waterproofing with a lightweight body, designed to keep you warm in chilly winds and remain breathable.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Arc'teryx Beta jacket deals where you are.