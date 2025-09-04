Get your winter shopping out of the way and prepare for chilly days with a whopping $129 off this Cotton Down jacket from Patagonia

With the long, hot days of summer coming to an end, now is the time to look towards the future and invest in a snug and cozy jacket to keep you warm this winter.

If you're looking for a new jacket to wear while you shuffle around the campsite or take on winter walks, then check out this super-insulating model from Patagonia. The Cotton Down jacket is a solid option for autumn and winter outdoor activities, and is now available for just $219.73 at REI.

This snug down jacket features recycled 600-fill-power down, reclaimed from other down products. It also meets Bluesign criteria for sustainability, meaning it adheres to strict environmental and sustainability requirements, so you walk with a clear conscience without getting cold.

The jacket's outer fabric is 100% cotton, and its zip-through collar is designed to stop heat from escaping via your neck. If you're starting to overheat, you can unzip the full-length centre-front zipper to increase airflow.

The Cotton Down jacket is discounted in three colorways: Seabird Grey, Basin Green, and Pitch Blue, which features a retro Patagonia logo and unique zipper design.

Patagonia Cotton Down Jacket: $349 $219.73 at REI

Save $129 This cozy Patagonia jacket is designed to keep you warm in the winter months using snug 600-fill-power down, reclaimed from other down products.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Patagonia jackets where you are.