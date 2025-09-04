Get your winter shopping out of the way and prepare for chilly days with a whopping $129 off this Cotton Down jacket from Patagonia
This Patagonia jacket uses 600-fill-power down to keep its wearers warm during cold-weather adventures
With the long, hot days of summer coming to an end, now is the time to look towards the future and invest in a snug and cozy jacket to keep you warm this winter.
If you're looking for a new jacket to wear while you shuffle around the campsite or take on winter walks, then check out this super-insulating model from Patagonia. The Cotton Down jacket is a solid option for autumn and winter outdoor activities, and is now available for just $219.73 at REI.
This snug down jacket features recycled 600-fill-power down, reclaimed from other down products. It also meets Bluesign criteria for sustainability, meaning it adheres to strict environmental and sustainability requirements, so you walk with a clear conscience without getting cold.
The jacket's outer fabric is 100% cotton, and its zip-through collar is designed to stop heat from escaping via your neck. If you're starting to overheat, you can unzip the full-length centre-front zipper to increase airflow.
The Cotton Down jacket is discounted in three colorways: Seabird Grey, Basin Green, and Pitch Blue, which features a retro Patagonia logo and unique zipper design.
Patagonia Cotton Down Jacket: $349 $219.73 at REI
Save $129 This cozy Patagonia jacket is designed to keep you warm in the winter months using snug 600-fill-power down, reclaimed from other down products.
If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Patagonia jackets where you are.
