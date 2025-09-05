Premium leather and dependable waterproofing: right now you can save 35% off these winter-ready women's hiking boots from Keen

Are you ready for autumn rain? After a long, hot summer, the rainy days and challenging trails of winter are on their way, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the outdoors!

If you're eager to hit the trails this autumn, you'll need a dependable pair of waterproof hiking boots, like the Terradora Explorer boots from Keen. These trail-ready women's boots combine tried-and-tested materials with typically effective waterproofing, and they're now available for just $122.73 at REI.

The Terradora Explorer boots' uppers are made from environmentally preferred premium leather and textile mesh, designed to protect your feet in the wilderness without limiting breathability.

When the rain falls, Keen.Dry waterproof membranes aim to seal out moisture and keep your feet dry. Although I haven't worn the Terradora Explorer boots myself, I've been consistently impressed by the performance of these membranes in other models, like the Hightrail EXP hiking shoes.

Inside the boots, you'll find removable air-injected Luftcell midsoles for added support, and underneath, there are 4mm multi-directional lugs designed to maximize traction on the trails.

Keen women's Terradora Explorer hiking boots: $190 $122.73 at REI

Not in the US? You can look below for today's best Keen hiking boots deals where you are!