Lace up in style and keep your feet dry this autumn with almost $35 off these waterproof leather hiking shoes from Keen

Take on the elements with these Keen hiking shoes

With the rainy weather of autumn fast approaching, now is the perfect time to invest in a new pair of weather-proof hiking shoes to help you take on the elements. The best combine tough outer materials and great grip with enough waterproofing to keep your socks from getting soggy in a downpour.

Keen's Men's Headout hiking shoes feature leather and mesh outers with typically reliable waterproof membranes and plenty of underfoot traction, and they're now available for just $100.73 at REI.

These hiking shoes were designed to help you navigate wet and uneven trails all year round.

I haven't worn the Headout shoes myself, but I can attest to the reliability of Keen's Keen.Dry waterproof membranes, which have kept my feet bone dry in other pairs like the Hightrail EXPs. The All.Terrain rubber outsoles are also typically effective, utilizing an aggressive formation of 4mm lugs to keep you upright over slippery and uneven terrain.

Keen Men's Headout hiking shoes: $135 $100.73 at REI

Inside the shoes, removable foam midsoles are designed to cushion your feet and maintain a comfortable fit over many miles of intensive trekking, while Keen's Eco Anti Odor technology aims to eliminate unwanted smells.

