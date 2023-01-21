The best snowshoes 2023: for cold-play adventures all winter long

When snow blankets the landscape, the best snowshoes let you walk and hike through the winter landscape without sinking. Snowshoeing, as it’s called, means you can negotiate powder, ice and frozen terrain efficiently because they keep you floating on top of the snow and prevent you from sinking in. Most snowshoes have moderate to aggressive traction, which can also prevent you from slipping. Basically, they help make winter excursions on foot safe and fun. If you’re new to the activity, there’s more useful advice in our snowshoeing for beginners article.

Historians believe that snowshoes originated somewhere in Central Asia 4,000-6,000 years ago. Traditional snowshoes still made by Native Americans are fashioned from a bent piece of ash laced with rawhide with a leather binding. Modern snowshoes are plastic, metal or foam, and most have an adjustable, ergonomic binding. Instead of relying on rawhide laces to provide traction, modern snowshoes use knife-like aluminum or carbon steel claws for bite, as well as cutouts in the decking.

While all snowshoes provide float, the more you weigh, the more surface area you’ll need to keep you from sinking into the snow. Calculate the size of snowshoe you’ll need based on the manufacturer's weight ratings, and your total weight including the gear you’ll carry while snowshoeing. Women may want to consider gender-specific snowshoes, which are typically narrower to correspond to the average female stride. Some people even like running in snowshoes, but you’ll need specialist running snowshoes if you want to take that seriously. There’s more advice on how to choose snowshoes at the bottom of this article.

If you’re walking on a trail and you’re sinking in at all, do everyone a favor by putting on your snowshoes. Postholing (when your feet and legs sink into the snow) is not only exhausting for you, it also ruins the trails for other users. The beauty of snowshoes is that they’re easy to carry when you don't need them on your feet. Most snowshoes nest together and can easily strap onto the best hiking backpacks.

The best high-performing snowshoes

1. Atlas Range-MTN Snowshoes A mostly metal snowshoe with aggressive traction Specifications Dimensions (lengths offered): 26in, 30in, 35in / 66cm, 76cm, 89cm Weight: 1.9kg-2.6kg / 4lb 2.7oz-5lb 11oz Frame material: Aluminum Deck material: Nytex nylon Traction: Carbon steel and aluminum Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) View at REI.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Durable + Good traction in all conditions + Sleek looking + Women’s specific shoe offered Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Less flex than other shoesHeavy

Built for grip in extreme snow and ice, this “go anywhere, do anything” snowshoe has a full-aluminum frame with serrated edges and an aggressive jaw-like carbon steel crampon under the toe for tenacious hold in dicey conditions.

The binding, which is mounted on the shoe’s snow-shedding, ultra-durable Nytex decking, is one of the most secure, pressure-point-free, foot-wrapping retainers on any snowshoe. It uses a twist-to-tighten BOA lacing system to perfectly form the snowshoe binding to your foot. The lacing and the binding’s flexible material make this one of the most secure-fitting and comfortable snowshoes available.

2. TSL Symbioz Hyperflex Instinct An innovative snowshoe with superb downhill traction Specifications Dimensions: 59cm x 21cm / 23.5in x 8in Weight: 845g / 1.85lb Frame material: Plastic Deck material: Plastic Traction: Stainless steel crampons along the full length of the snowshoe Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at REI.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Shoes flex to contour to the terrain + There’s a binding-mounted heel lifter + They come with a storage bag Reasons to avoid - Expensive - On firm snow plastic deck is loud

Technical snowshoes made in France for mixed, moderate, and advanced terrain, TSL’s Simbioz Hyperflex Instinct has creative and effective design innovations that give it confidence-inspiring grip on descents as well as on climbs.

These hourglass-shaped shoes use a plastic frame with springy carbon reinforcements. They’ve been serrated along the edges into packed powder-gripping tabs that are also individually flexible. TSL back up this edge traction with a stainless steel underfoot claw plus eight individual shark-fin tangs that function like crampons underfoot along the bottom of the snowshoe. The claws are reinforced with soft-snow-grabbing crossbars and other cutouts in the base of the snowshoe for traction from any angle in all conditions.

The best snowshoes for versatility

3. Tubbs Flex ALP Aggressive gripping power and impressive flex make this shoe a solid performer on any terrain Specifications Dimensions (lengths offered): 25in, 29in / 63.5cm, 73.6cm Weight: 2kg / 4lb 6oz Frame material: Torsion Deck plastic Deck material: Torsion Deck plastic Traction: Carbon steel Today's Best Deals View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Single-pull release + Very light for the size + Good grip Reasons to avoid - Louder than some shoes

Tubbs combine all of their best snowshoe technology in the Flex Alp. Aggressive traction – which in this shoe comes from an underfoot claw with imposing carbon steel tangs – steel side rails, ice spikes in the tail and cutouts in the plastic decking gave it grip in the most contoured terrain.

The intuitive binding is pull-to-release and made from Voile-style straps with excellent adjustability regardless of what footwear you choose for your excursion. The tails flex to reduce impact on your joints as you walk, reducing fatigue. A rotating toe cord lets the tail of the Flex Alp drop when you’re walking, shedding snow and, according to Tubbs, reducing cardio-respiratory strain by 7%.

4. MSR Evo Trail A do-it-all snowshoe with adjustable floatation Specifications Dimensions: 20cm x 56cm / 8in x 22in Weight: 1.64kg / 3lb 10oz Frame material: Martensitic steel Deck material: Polypropylene Traction: Steel crampons and traction rails Today's Best Deals View at REI.com (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ultra-comfortable binding + Optional tails for extra float Reasons to avoid - No heel lifter

One snowshoe that can do most things, MSR’s Evo Trail has a steel body hidden under polypropylene decking, with in-molded traction bars, steel rails and a steel claw for excellent grip on a variety of surfaces.

The shoes use a pull-to-tighten/pull-to-release binding with a stretch mesh toe to keep your feet free of pressure points. The free-pivoting binding has a stiff underfoot plate that was supportive and efficient. Slide your boot into the binding and low-profile plastic spikes to grip the sole to hold it firmly in place.

One of the MSR Evo Trail’s most distinguishing features is the shoes can be made larger for better float by adding modular tails that increase their surface area. Use the tail extenders when you’re carrying a heavy pack, then take the tails off again for quick day trips when your load is light.

Best snowshoes for racing and running

5. Dion 121 A great snowshoe for moving fast across snow and ice Specifications Dimensions: 18.3cm x 52.6cm / 7.2in x 20.7in Weight (frame only): 700g / 1lb 9oz Frame material: Aircraft grade aluminum with powdercoated finish Deck material: Lightweight, abrasion-resistant decking Traction: Ice, standard or deep cleat Today's Best Deals View at NeviTREK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fully customizable + Small + Light and agile Reasons to avoid - Good on hard-packed terrain, less so on soft stuff

Made for racing and fast-and-light strolling, these fully-customizable, made-in-the-USA snowshoes are light and efficient. You choose your binding and cleat, or buy them with no binding if you plan to bolt running shoes directly to the decks.

If you’re a snowshoer who wants to be able to swap bindings, Dion’s 121 is designed for easy changes. Bindings attach with a flathead bolt.

Handcrafted in Vermont, Dion’s snowshoes are for the discerning snowshoer. The aircraft-grade aluminum frames are powder-coated for durability with sleeve-joined tubing, which makes them strong and streamlined. Heel cleats are Teflon hard-coated to keep ice and snow from sticking. Interlocking decking at the top and tail is reinforced with polyurethane scrape plats and double riveted for durability

Best snowshoes for big trips and expeditions

6. Atlas Helium-BC A simple snowshoe great for big boots and moderate loads Specifications Dimensions: 58.4cm-91.4cm x 20.3cm x 20.3cm / 23in-26in x 8in x 8in Weight: 1.4kg / 3lb 2oz Frame material: Aluminum Deck material: Nytex Traction: Tempered steel crampon, aluminum traction bars Today's Best Deals View at Atlas (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large and light + Oversized deck cutout for toe pivot Reasons to avoid - Straps are fiddly at first

When Atlas built its Helium series, the goal was lightweight traction and serious grip for big terrain and extreme conditions. The Helium-BC is the lightest snowshoe of the Helium series, and it achieves traction in innovative ways, including through louvers shaped into its flexible, durable plastic decking.

The cutouts grip in soft snow, while toothy aluminum rails along the underside of the deck and a tempered steel claw with side tangs bite into ice and hardpack. Some snowshoe bindings and crampons are hard to pack because they don’t nest well. Because these snowshoes have bindings that lay flat when not in use, they were the easiest to strap to a pack when they’re not needed, making them a great choice for snowboarders.

Because the binding toe cutout has an exaggerated opening, the Helium-BC is also ideal for expeditions requiring mountaineering boots. The Voile-style urethane strap bindings are infinitely adjustable and field-replaceable. And, because Atlas designed these for big adventures, they have a 19° heel lift to reduce the toll on your calves on steep ups.

Best budget snowshoes

7. Cascade Mountain Tech Explorer Plus Series Kit Best value snowshoe kit Specifications Dimensions: Available in six sizes from 15.2cm x 35.6cm / 6in x 14in (for kids) to 25.4cm x 91.4cm / 10in x 36in Weight: 960g-1,100g / 2.13-2.43lb Frame material: Anodized aluminum Deck material: Plastic Traction: Aluminum teeth underfoot Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Comes in various sizes, including for kids + Includes poles and mesh carry bag Reasons to avoid - Heavier than some snowshoes - Throws snow when you’re walking - Best with more robust boots - No heel lifter

There are few snowshoes more competitively priced than Cascade Mountain Tech’s Explorer Plus kit. Buy the kit, and not only do you get a great pair of snowshoes, but you also get poles and a carry bag for a fraction of the cost of most other snowshoes.

The Explorer Plus has an anodized tubular aluminum frame with tapered tails that make walking easier. The frame is strong with a durable no-frills binding that attaches your boot to the snowshoe with two ratcheting straps. Snow-shedding plastic decking riveted around the Explorer Plus’s frame provides float. When walking, an articulated toe band snaps the binding and your foot back to neutral with every step while an aggressive claw underfoot grips 360° and a heel cleat provides extra traction.

Best snowshoes for beginners

8. Crescent Moon Luna Light foam snowshoes for recreational walking Specifications Dimensions: 50.8cm x 17.8cm x 5cm / 20in x 7in x 2in Weight: 1,400g / 2lb 10oz Frame material: EVA Foam Deck material: EVA Foam Traction: Rubber / carbon steel cleats Today's Best Deals View at REI.com (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Outdoor Gear Exchange (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quiet + Flexible + Optional cleats Reasons to avoid - 1-year limited warranty - Cleats work themselves out during use

If you’re new to snowshoeing and don't plan to venture far, this shoe is a great choice. Made from EVA foam with in-molded cleats, the bottom of Crescent Moon’s Luna looks like an exaggerated hiking boot sole with spots to screw in metal traction bolts.

The foam compresses as you stride, which Crescent Moon says adds spring to your step. The foam also creates a thermal barrier between your boot and the cold ground. The shoe has pre-shaped rocker to roll your foot into its next step without getting bogged down by snow. The tail also has some rocker to keep it from getting caught.

The Luna uses a simple hook and loop binding to attach foot to snowshoe. It has enough adjustability to fit most size feet with low-profile to moderate-profile boots. The Luna is recyclable through athletic shoe recycling programs, which typically gather sneakers and other EVA foam footwear for recycling.

Screw in optional cleats if you’ll be walking on ice with these snowshoes; while they have good grip in soft snow, in hardpack and ice, they need cleats for grip.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best snowshoes comparison table Jacket List price Weight Frame Deck Traction Atlas Range-MTN $320 (US) / £260 (UK) 1.9kg-2.6kg / 4lb 2.7oz-5lb 11oz Aluminum Nytex nylon Carbon steel and aluminum TSL Symbioz Hyperflex Instinct $330 (US) / £280 (UK) / €330 (EU) 845g / 1.85lb Plastic Plastic Stainless steel crampons along the full length of the snowshoe Tubbs Flex ALP $260 (US) / £235 (UK) 2kg / 4lb 6oz Torsion Deck plastic Torsion Deck plastic Carbon steel MSR Evo Trail $150 (US) / £200 (UK) 1.64kg / 3lb 10oz Martensitic steel Polypropylene Steel crampons and traction rails Dion 121 $265 (US) 700g / 1lb 9oz Aircraft grade aluminum with powdercoated finish Lightweight, abrasion-resistant decking Ice, standard or deep cleat Atlas Helium-BC $210 (US) / £195 (UK) 1.4kg / 3lb 2oz Aluminum Nytex Tempered steel crampon, aluminum traction bars Cascade Mountain Tech Explorer Plus Series Kit $90 (US) 960g-1,100g / 2.13-2.43lb Anodized aluminum Plastic Aluminum teeth underfoot Crescent Moon Luna $135 (US) 1,400g / 2lb 10oz EVA Foam EVA Foam Rubber / carbon steel cleats

How we tested the best snowshoes

All of the snowshoes featured in this guide have been trail tested on the icy tracks and hills of North America by our expert reviewer. Their performance has been assessed against a range of criteria, including comfort, functionality, traction, ease of use, weight and price.

For more details, see how Advnture tests products.

What to look for when buying snowshoes

If you’re not going to be carrying much with you, smaller snowshoes will suit your needs (Image credit: Jordan Siemens / Getty Images)

The best snowshoe for you is the one that suits the terrain you do the most winter walking on. If snowy, rolling meadows beckon, you’ll be happier with a shoe with less traction and more float. If you’re scrambling around snowy woods off-trail and topping out on wind-blown summits, you’ll want a snowshoe with robust crampons underfoot. Just like with trail running shoes , too much traction can feel uncomfortable underfoot when you’re in smoother terrain. There are, however, several other factors to consider.

Size

Choose your snowshoe size based on your trail weight. If you’ll mostly be snowshoeing with a light pack or without gear, buying based on your bodyweight is close enough. If you’re going to be wearing snowshoes for winter camping, for hunting or to backpack into a backcountry cabin carrying sleeping gear and provisions, purchase a snowshoe sized to carry that weight too. If you’re traveling fast and light or you’re snowshoe racing, a smaller pair of snowshoes made for packed powder will better mate with sneakers or other minimalist winter footwear.

Comfort

If possible, try before you buy, which will help you feel the differences between bindings. Try snowshoes on with the footwear you plan to use when snowshoeing, and you’ll know which pair of snowshoes feels best on your feet. Feel the flex each pair offers.

Try before you buy – you need to know that your snowshoes combine well with the footwear you’re going to be using (Image credit: Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images)

Materials

If your snowshoeing involves a lot of walking on wind-blown, rocky summits, consider steel crampons, which stay sharp longer. Aluminum crampons are lighter than steel but will get worn down by non-snow surfaces.

Practicalities

If you’ll be doing a lot of backcountry miles on your snowshoes, and you’ll often be far from home, think about whether the shoes you’re considering are repairable in the field.

Heel lifters

A heel lifter is a must for peak baggers and any snowshoers planning to climb steep, extended pitches.

Extras

Trekking poles can also be helpful when snowshoeing. If you don’t already own them, consider a kit that includes polls.