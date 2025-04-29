Second time's the charm? Hapless hiker rescued from Mount Fuji twice in 4 days after returning for lost phone

A 27-year-old university student returned to Japan's tallest mountain four days after he was airlifted to safety

A hiker is facing backlash after he was rescued from Mount Fuji for the second time in four days because he returned to retrieve his lost phone.

The 27-year-old Chinese student, who is living in Japan, took on the popular Fujinomiya trail outside of the recognised climbing season, when visitors are urged to stay away from the peak due to its icy underfoot conditions and sub-zero temperatures.

He was rescued for the first time when he lost his crampons and was unable to descend. The man was airlifted to safety by a mountain rescue helicopter, but remarkably returned to the same spot just four days later to retrieve a phone he had left on the mountain.

His second attempt didn't go much better, as he suffered altitude sickness and needed rescuing again. The man, whom officers recognised from his earlier rescue, was taken to the hospital, where police have confirmed his safety.

It's currently unclear whether the hapless climber was able to find his phone or if he'll face any charges for his brazen second attempt.

At 12,389ft (3,776m) tall, Mount Fuji is the tallest peak in Japan. It's climbed by around 200,000 people each year, most in the peak summer season from late July to late August.

Conditions on the mountain can be extremely dangerous during the rest of the year, when it's only safe for experienced climbers to ascend. Winter temperatures often fall below freezing while the mountain is battered by frequent, heavy snowfall.

Climbers scale Mount Fuji (Image credit: Getty Images)

This incident isn't the first time a climber's risked death for their phone. In 2022, we reported the near-fatal fall of an American tourist, who tumbled into Mount Vesuvius while trying to retrieve his phone.

After taking an illegal route to the top, 23-year-old Philip Carrol of Maryland dropped his phone into the active volcano while trying to take a selfie. His attempts to retrieve it resulted in him falling a few feet into Vesuvius, before he stopped himself and was helped to safety by nearby guides.

If you're concerned about losing your phone in the mountains, it might be worth investing in a reliable phone holder, which you can clip to your backpack or jacket to stop it from falling while you hike.

