Man who fell off cliff because he "wanted a closer look" at Hawaiian volcanic eruption survives after landing on a tree that stopped him from plunging 100ft to his death

A Boston man is lucky to be alive after plunging off a cliff at a Hawaii National Park. Officials say he ventured off a popular hiking trail to get a closer look at a volcanic eruption.

According to a report by the National Park Service, the 30-year-old man fell around 30 feet after leaving the Byron Ledge Trail at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the evening of June 11.

"He told search and rescue rangers that he wanted a closer look at the Kīlauea volcano eruption and got too close to the sheer cliff edge. He did not have a flashlight or headlamp."

The park's search and rescue team was already on the scene to manage eruption traffic and crews were able to respond quickly, performing a "high-angle rescue that involved rappelling down the steep, heavily vegetated cliff face and hoisting the man to safety".

Rescue crews discovered that the man's fall had been broken by a tree, and without it, he could have fallen another 100 feet, which officials say could have resulted in his death.

Kīlauea volcano has drawn a surge of visitors to the park since it began erupting on December 23, 2024. On June 11, eruptions caused lava fountains that reached more than 1,000ft. The eruption can be viewed from many overlooks along the caldera rim, and sunset and nighttime are the most popular viewing times.

The incident prompted the NPS to remind all HVNP visitors to remain on the trail at all times, observe signage and closures and keep an eye on everyone in the group, including children – earlier this year, we reported on a close call when a toddler wandered towards a cliff edge as families gathered to watch the eruption.

Officials also recommend everyone to carry a headlamp or flashlight and wear sturdy footwear such as hiking boots on the trail.