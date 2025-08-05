I know you’re probably not thinking about skiing yet, but my favorite Helly Hansen ski gloves are down to just $51 at REI right now and could transform your winter adventures

I know you’re probably not thinking about winter yet, but if you’re going to be skiing or snowboarding in seriously frigid conditions in just a few months' time, you’re going to need the best kit.

Right now, you can pick up the Helly Hansen Swift HT Gloves for just $51.79 at REI. That’s 26% off the regular list price for these high-performing winter gloves that have kept my fingers warm in some brutal conditions in the Alps, including one -2F (-19C) day in Verbier.

The Swift HT Ski Gloves manage to accomplish all the weather protection you need against dangerous wind chill and heavy snow while skipping the bulk and giving you decent dexterity for maneuvering around your gear.

These ski gloves deliver good warmth in very nippy conditions, and are waterproof and windproof. The fleece lining isn’t the softest I’ve ever felt, but it’s super comfortable even when worn all day and is breathable if you’re working up a sweat in the backcountry. Synthetic leather palms add reinforcement and a little grip for pulling the bar down on the chair, and Velcro straps seal them snugly around your wrist so they fit under your ski jacket sleeves and keep a cold draft out.

The touch screen compatibility doesn’t work very well, but so long as you want to be off your phone and having fun in the snow, these great gloves provide all the important weather protection you need to stay warm, dry and safe on the hill.

